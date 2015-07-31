David Shapley
David started out in the City of London, training with a date importer. By 1959 he'd joined the Fresh Produce Journal, working his way up from trainee reporter to managing editor during the next three decades. He spent the 1990s at The Grocer, and has been freelancing since 2002. Over the years the Cyprus Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the New Zealand Apple and Pear Marketing Board, the Central Bureau of Dutch Auctions, Food and Wine from Spain, and Sopexa have called on his industry knowledge and experience as a consultant.
- Article
Exotic variants finding favour
Off the Shelf: David Shapley examines some of the more unusual products on supermarket shelves this week
- Article
'New season' impact being rendered redundant
There are many cases where the description seems to be somewhat overstretched by supermarket, David Shapley argues
- Article
NZ apple leader Neil Guymer dies, aged 94
New Zealander credited with his work in keeping New Zealand top fruit at the forefront of UK supply
- Article
New Jem could be 'as big as Jersey Royal'
Now in its second year of export to Jersey, and being sold in Lidl stores, big things are hoped for with this new JRC variety
- Article
Consumers demand longer berry shelf life
Survey suggests three-quarters of shoppers would buy more berries if shelf life was improved
- Article
Carter makes ethical switch at Total Worldfresh
Rupert Carter moves into newly created role of ethical and sustainability director
- Article
Column: Confusion in the aisles means food miles
In his regular column, David Shapley examines the latest products on supermarket shelves
- Article
Salad days are here again as temperatures warm up
The summer temperatures may not last out the month, but alongside urgent reminders in store that Easter is on the way, salads
- Article
Jordan emerging as key berry supplier
First consignments of strawberries from Arab country set to be sold in the UK from October until Christmas, says Total Berry
- Article
Total Berry forms raspberry partnership
Director Ian Waller says formation of African Red will 'significantly increase' availability of premier varieties
- Article
Egypt project for Total Berry
The UK berry specialist is investing in Egypt to ensure that supplies of strawberries are of the finest quality
- Article
Total Berry prepares EU strategy
Soft fruit arm of Total Produce to unveil berry breeding strategy for all European ventures
- Article
M&S promotes English apples
The UK retailer has revealed a new innovative display for its English apples in order to educate consumers and boost sales
- Article
Fruition prepares first plantings of Envy
UK grower organisation's major planting programme for apples set to be unveiled during upcoming National Fruit Show
- Article
Enza and Worldwide trial kiwifruit in UK
Companies confirm trial Hayward plantation in Kent, as well as plans to introduce yellow- and red-fleshed varieties in 2011