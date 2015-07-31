David Shapley

David started out in the City of London, training with a date importer. By 1959 he'd joined the Fresh Produce Journal, working his way up from trainee reporter to managing editor during the next three decades. He spent the 1990s at The Grocer, and has been freelancing since 2002. Over the years the Cyprus Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the New Zealand Apple and Pear Marketing Board, the Central Bureau of Dutch Auctions, Food and Wine from Spain, and Sopexa have called on his industry knowledge and experience as a consultant.