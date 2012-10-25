Emma Twyning

 
  • Article

    Lawrence targets Italian clem production

    2012-10-25T10:28:21

    Ethical champion Felicity Lawrence has struck another blow to the fresh produce industry, revealing the abuse of migrant workers picking clementines Italy.

  • Article

    FTA removes automatic liability risk for operators

    2007-03-05T17:01:01

    Persistent campaigning by the FTA over how the automatic liability provisions for operators will work under the new EU drivers' hours rules has met with success, the FTA has announced.

  • Article

    Family friendly regulations have backfired, FPB says

    2007-03-05T15:01:01

    The Forum of Private Business (FPB) has claimed that family friendly regulations are leading to discrimination against women in the workplace.

  • Article

    Food safety manual published

    2007-03-04T17:01:01

    The Food Standards Agency Scotland is launching a new publication designed to help businesses understand and implement an effective food safety management system.

  • Article

    Rumour mill touts Asda bid for Sainsbury's

    2007-02-27T14:33:04

    Financial analysts believe Asda could put in a counterbid for Sainsbury’s following an offer from a private equity consortium.

  • Article

    Future of Edinburgh fruit scheme hangs in balance

    2007-02-27T12:01:01

    Thousands of Edinburgh primary school children may stop receiving free fruit from a local charity scheme due to a lack of council funding.

  • Article

    Jazz on course

    2007-02-21T17:01:01

    Commercial volumes of Jazz will reach 500,000 cartons for the first time this year in line with a production target of six million to 10m cartons by 2012.

  • Russell Davis, Immport Ltd, Jeff Baker, Associated British Ports and Nick O’Mahony, Immport Ltd
    Article

    New UK fresh produce gateway launched

    2007-02-20T08:01:01

    Immport, a new fresh produce gateway based at Immingham, which promises a more efficient, low-cost, environment-friendly solution for suppliers, retailers and distributors, was launched at Fruit Logistica.

  • Ripesense expands range
    Article

    Ripesense expands range

    2007-02-19T13:01:01

    Ripesense is expanding its product range to include avocados and mangoes.

  • SmartFresh boost in Europe
    Article

    SmartFresh boost in Europe

    2007-02-19T07:01:01

    The SmartFresh system is going from strength to strength, recording a 62 per cent rise in European sales last year and continuing its expansion into new areas and products, according to owners Agrofresh.

  • Article

    Total Produce causes buzz at Fruit Logistica

    2007-02-18T14:01:01

    Total Produce chairman Denis Punter said interest in the newly formed £400 million company was huge in Berlin, as visitors packed the company’s stand to find out what recent developments mean for them.

  • HortResearch makes scientfic gains
    Article

    HortResearch makes scientfic gains

    2007-02-18T11:01:01

    HortResearch, the New Zealand-based fruit science company, is investing €3.5 million a year to uncover the biochemical secrets of fruit growth and help create significant opportunities for the fruit industry.

  • Article

    TOC goes to Fruit Logistica

    2007-02-17T12:01:01

    Winning students from the Top of the Class (TOC) programme, a Black Empowerment initiative led by the South African Fresh Produce Exporters Forum, enjoyed an all-expenses paid trip to Fruit Logistica to meet and network with suppliers and importers.

  • Brian Porter
    Article

    Fresh Services for FL delegates

    2007-02-17T10:01:01

    Brian Porter of UK non-supermarket distribution firm Fresh Services had a different take to many in Berlin.

  • Geoff Chappell, Alan Forrester, Jaco Marais, Katope
    Article

    M&S converts pineapples to Fairtrade

    2007-02-17T08:01:01

    Katopé is to source Marks & Spencer’s entire whole fresh pineapple category from its Fairtrade operations in Ghana from the end of the month.

  • Article

    Skills shortage set to worsen

    2007-02-09T17:01:01

    The shortage of scientists and technologists within food and drink manufacturing is set to worsen unless urgent measures are taken to attract more young people into these roles, according to research commissioned by Improve, the food and drink sector skills council.

  • FTA hits back at amended rules for drivers
    Article

    FTA hits back at amended rules for drivers

    2007-02-08T17:01:01

    The Freight Transport Association (FTA) has deemed the proposal to make transport operators liable for the offences of their drivers “unacceptable and unworkable”.

  • Kathryn Gray
    Article

    IPL head supports Asda's loose initiative

    2007-02-08T08:01:01

    Kathryn Gray from exclusive Asda fruit supplier International Produce has voiced her support for the chain’s recent initiative to reduce packaging across its fresh produce category.

  • BGA appoints new chair
    Article

    BGA appoints new chair

    2007-02-06T14:01:01

    Phillip Effingham, technical director at Marshalls, has been announced as the new chairman of the Brassica Growers’ Association.

  • Sputnik on board for British onions
    Article

    Sputnik on board for British onions

    2007-02-06T12:01:01

    The British Onion Producers’ Association (Bopa) has appointed award-winning Sputnik Communications as its retained PR agency.

