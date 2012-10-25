Emma Twyning
Lawrence targets Italian clem production
Ethical champion Felicity Lawrence has struck another blow to the fresh produce industry, revealing the abuse of migrant workers picking clementines Italy.
FTA removes automatic liability risk for operators
Persistent campaigning by the FTA over how the automatic liability provisions for operators will work under the new EU drivers' hours rules has met with success, the FTA has announced.
Family friendly regulations have backfired, FPB says
The Forum of Private Business (FPB) has claimed that family friendly regulations are leading to discrimination against women in the workplace.
Food safety manual published
The Food Standards Agency Scotland is launching a new publication designed to help businesses understand and implement an effective food safety management system.
Rumour mill touts Asda bid for Sainsbury's
Financial analysts believe Asda could put in a counterbid for Sainsbury’s following an offer from a private equity consortium.
Future of Edinburgh fruit scheme hangs in balance
Thousands of Edinburgh primary school children may stop receiving free fruit from a local charity scheme due to a lack of council funding.
Jazz on course
Commercial volumes of Jazz will reach 500,000 cartons for the first time this year in line with a production target of six million to 10m cartons by 2012.
New UK fresh produce gateway launched
Immport, a new fresh produce gateway based at Immingham, which promises a more efficient, low-cost, environment-friendly solution for suppliers, retailers and distributors, was launched at Fruit Logistica.
Ripesense expands range
Ripesense is expanding its product range to include avocados and mangoes.
SmartFresh boost in Europe
The SmartFresh system is going from strength to strength, recording a 62 per cent rise in European sales last year and continuing its expansion into new areas and products, according to owners Agrofresh.
Total Produce causes buzz at Fruit Logistica
Total Produce chairman Denis Punter said interest in the newly formed £400 million company was huge in Berlin, as visitors packed the company’s stand to find out what recent developments mean for them.
HortResearch makes scientfic gains
HortResearch, the New Zealand-based fruit science company, is investing €3.5 million a year to uncover the biochemical secrets of fruit growth and help create significant opportunities for the fruit industry.
TOC goes to Fruit Logistica
Winning students from the Top of the Class (TOC) programme, a Black Empowerment initiative led by the South African Fresh Produce Exporters Forum, enjoyed an all-expenses paid trip to Fruit Logistica to meet and network with suppliers and importers.
Fresh Services for FL delegates
Brian Porter of UK non-supermarket distribution firm Fresh Services had a different take to many in Berlin.
M&S converts pineapples to Fairtrade
Katopé is to source Marks & Spencer’s entire whole fresh pineapple category from its Fairtrade operations in Ghana from the end of the month.
Skills shortage set to worsen
The shortage of scientists and technologists within food and drink manufacturing is set to worsen unless urgent measures are taken to attract more young people into these roles, according to research commissioned by Improve, the food and drink sector skills council.
FTA hits back at amended rules for drivers
The Freight Transport Association (FTA) has deemed the proposal to make transport operators liable for the offences of their drivers “unacceptable and unworkable”.
IPL head supports Asda's loose initiative
Kathryn Gray from exclusive Asda fruit supplier International Produce has voiced her support for the chain’s recent initiative to reduce packaging across its fresh produce category.
BGA appoints new chair
Phillip Effingham, technical director at Marshalls, has been announced as the new chairman of the Brassica Growers’ Association.
Sputnik on board for British onions
The British Onion Producers’ Association (Bopa) has appointed award-winning Sputnik Communications as its retained PR agency.