Joe Shaw Roberts
Joe Shaw Roberts is consumer insight director at Kantar.
- Analysis
Root veg are star attractions in winter
Kantar's consumer insight director explores shoppers' continued interest in root veg, especially during the winter months
- Analysis
Prepared produce must chop plastic waste
Kantar consumer insight director Joe Shaw Roberts looks at what the prepared produce category needs to do to reverse declines
- Analysis
Scratch cooking boosts wholehead market
Kantar consumer insight director Joe Shaw Roberts looks at how the home cooking trend is giving traditional produce a boost
- Analysis
Brassicas benefit from health boom
Kantar consumer insight director Joe Shaw Roberts looks at how brassicas are back in vogue as consumers look for healthy options