John Baker

John Baker is CEO of Produce Marketing Australia. He has more than 30 years' experience in fresh fruit and vegetable production and marketing. In the nine years prior to establishing Produce Marketing Australia, he was managing director (and previously marketing manager) of the Australian Horticultural Corporation (AHC), the national statutory marketing authority for the Australian horticultural industry. He previously managed the Sydney wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower markets, and also had 18 years in agricultural extension and extension management. He has an extensive network with producer and marketing organisations and retailers in Australia and internationally, as well strengths in marketing and business development.