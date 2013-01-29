José Escobedo
José is a freelance writer based in the US. He writes mainly for Americafruit.
Mexico-US to expedite trade
Pilot programme will allow customs inspection station in Mexico to clear domestically-grown produce for export to the US
Agrolemo prepares for US debut
The agro-industrial co-operative is an example of a new model of agribusiness taking precedence in the Dominican Republic
Frieda's gains recognition
The California-based wholesaler turned 50 this year, while founder Frieda Rapoport Caplan recently won the Legacy Award
Trade gears up for Expo ANTAD Mexico
Global food and beverage suppliers will showcase their wares at the Mexican fair next month in the hope of attracting local buyers and retailers