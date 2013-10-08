Kathy Hammond
Kathy Hammond is a former news reporter on Fresh Produce Journal, where she also contributing news and feature articles to other Market Intelligence titles including Eurofruit, Trade Spain and Trade Latin America.
- Article
Fruit show makes plans for National Apple Day
Sainsbury's teams up with the National Fruit Show to mark apple event
- Article
NFU wages board axe pack
Information to help employers in the wake of the Agricultural Wages Board abolition is free to NFU members
- Article
USAid to boost Kenyan mango exports
Partnership project looks set to bring more mangoes grown by smallholders to international markets
- Article
Spain defends 'path of dialogue' with Morocco
Spain and Morocco set their differences aside at the second meeting of a joint fresh produce committee
- Article
Jaffa prize makes a splash
A group of Solihull teenagers have taken to the water after winning a national contest
- Article
Miller sweeps in at HB
Henderson Brown makes a non-executive appointment
- Article
Pink Lady enjoys summer sales spike
Significant press, plus online and social media effort, boost the apple brand's 'coming of age'
- Article
Worst frosts for a generation in Chile
All leading fruit export lines hit by unseasonably low temperatures in Chile
- Article
'Disappointing' topfruit volumes as season starts late
Media reports of a bumper crop described by grower leaders as wide of the mark as crop falls below expectations
- Article
Sainsbury's to re-stock watercress
Retailer satisfied that there are no traces of contamination for E. coli in its products
- Article
Produce World picks up Waitrose award
Waitrose has revealed the winners in its suppliers' sustainability awards
- Article
Soil Association names organic champions
Riverford and Waitrose have been recognised in the organic industry awards
- Article
We Care, You Enjoy beefs up UK campaign
Spanish senders reveal plans to reach 38 million Brits with new PR push
- Article
New grapes varieties in at Tesco
Retailer announces unusual flavours and colours to bring to market
- Article
Farmison strikes TV deal
The home-delivery produce specialist is teaming up with a primetime BBC food show
- Article
JS cress supplier finds no E. coli link
No evidence of contamination at Vitacress as investigation continues
- Article
Driscoll's makes management change
Expansion strategy gets a boost from restructure
- Article
California prunes slip back
Output in the Golden State is not matching up to early forecasts
- Article
New food security centre unveiled
Warwick's plant science centre will conduct research into food security as part of a £5m investment
- Article
NCGM launches ornamental awards
New Covent Garden Market aims to recognise excellence in flowers and plants