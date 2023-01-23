Moldova Fruct
Moldova Fruct is the Fruit Producers and Exporters Association of Moldova, the largest association dedicated to advancing the country's horticultural sector.
- Advertorial
A new destination for Moldovan apples: first shipments arrive in India
The country’s apple has expanded fast in the last ten years, and FreshTime and FarmProd recently became its first exporters to ship the fruit to India