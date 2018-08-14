Nina Pullman
Nina Pullman is a former deputy editor at the Fresh Produce Journal. She joined the magazine as a staff journalist after graduating from PMA Media Training, run by the Press Association, where she was deputy editor of pilot business title Destaurant Business.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 02075010318
- Email:
- nina@fpj.co.uk
- Article
Chasing the Boom
Newly-formed Fresca subsidiary The Avocado Company has set out its ambition to become the best in the UK avocado market. Nina Pullman went to visit
- Article
Colombia Hass the answer
Colombian grower Cartama’s joint venture with Fresca Group has sparked investment in new plantings and facilities as the avocado boom shows no signs of slowing
- Article
A fair future for bananas
Chair of the Latin American Fairtrade producer network (CLAC) and director of Dominican Republic banana cooperative Banelino, Marike de Peña, discusses workers’ rights and the future of banana production
- Article
Turning food waste from rubbish to riches
A major new international project is transforming surplus fruit and veg into business opportunities through a range of diverse projects
- Article
Meet Joe Wicks
Body coach and food writer Joe Wicks went viral in 2017 with his weight loss and healthy eating regime. He tells Nina Pullman how he went from having zero to two million Instagram followers and why ‘midget trees’ are his favourite veg
- Article
Pershore College hosts Malaysian trade delegation
Vistors were given a tour and heard from researchers as part of Department for International Trade-sponsored visit
- Article
Greencell unveils innovative new avocado packaging
A patented combinaton of short-wave ultraviolet and modified atmosphere packaging will launch at Waitrose and Tesco
- Article
Tesco says no to refill containers for food
Consumer rejection of single-use plastic moves into food as man tries to use refill containers for produce at a Tesco deli counter
- Article
Geest Line relocates operations to Dover
Shipper said relocation from Portsmouth was prompted by the capacity potential in Dover's western docks redevelopment
- Article
Van drivers switch junk food for veg
New study finds 'white van drivers' are swapping a diet of junk food for fresh produce and regular exercise
- Article
Industry mourns ‘monumental’ loss of Charlie Hicks
Food writers, wholesalers, chefs and friends have paid tribute to Charlie Hicks as a legend among his peers and the glue holding a community together
- Article
Suppliers asked for views on risk in global food chain
Producers, processors and retailers could feature in a new report by Lloyd’s and Moore Stephens to assess supply chain risk
- Article
Tenderstem reaches 10m kg milestone
Record volume sales grew by 14 per cent in the last year as Tenderstem records ninth year of double-digit growth
- Article
Waitrose to scrap non-recyclable black plastic
Retailer will remove black plastic from own-brand produce by end of 2018 as it cannot be identified by lasers used by waste processors
- Article
HOPS expands recruitment service
Seasonal labour specialist is launching a new agri-executive recruitment service to help plug industry’s skills shortage
- Article
New organic banana brand targets UK and France
Allfresch is set to import its first shipment of Dominican Republic-sourced organic bananas under new brand Mibio
- Article
Lea Valley Growers host Brexiteer to discuss labour issues
Iain Duncan Smith has met with members of Lea Valley Growers Association after he backed calls to ‘scrap unskilled migrant labour’
- Article
Ex-Hargreaves Plants salesman sets up new firm
Stefan Belakov has set up a new plant material business supplying berry, asparagus and topfruit categories
- Article
Stephanie Hildon named as new CEO at Langmeads
Former chief executive at furniture brand G Plan will drive future growth and lead vision of becoming ‘European herb champion’
- Article
Huge cocaine stash hidden inside fresh pineapple
A 745kg stash of cocaine was hidden inside yellow cylinders before being disguised in emptied out pineapple skins