Samir Omary
Samir Omary is working as the Communication Specialist with Roots of Peace from the Kabul office of the Agriculture Marketing Programme.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science and Public Administration) from the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) and previously worked with Saba TV, AIESEC, AUAF, and American Councils for International Education.
Samir travels to different parts of Afghanistan and Asia, reporting on the fresh produce trade.
- Article
Afghanistan’s fresh produce trade resumes
Table grape exports resume in time for peak season, as Taliban regime shows support for country’s growers
- Article
Afghanistan’s fresh fruit exporters search for solutions
Flights grounded and air corridors closed following collapse of Afghanistan government
- Article
Afghan white mulberry season in full swing
Good growing conditions deliver excellent yield for one of Afghanistan’s famed super foods
- Article
Afghanistan apricot growers gear up for season
Cooler weather delays start of harvest, with growers confident of export potential after 2020 interrupted by Covid-19