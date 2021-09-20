Samir Omary

Samir Omary is working as the Communication Specialist with Roots of Peace from the Kabul office of the Agriculture Marketing Programme.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science and Public Administration) from the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) and previously worked with Saba TV, AIESEC, AUAF, and American Councils for International Education.

Samir travels to different parts of Afghanistan and Asia, reporting on the fresh produce trade.