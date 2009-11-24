Steve Anderson
Steve Anderson, who contributed to Fruitnet's publications for several years as a freelance contributor based in Chile, passed away in May 2018. Everyone at Fruitnet extends their heartfelt sympathy to Steve's family.
Publisher and journalist Steve Anderson hailed from Fayetteville, Arkansas – where he once served as a VISTA volunteer, taught school, practiced law and involved himself in community affairs as a JP on the local Quorum Court and then in national affairs as an aide to Arkansas Congressman Bill Alexamder (1st District).
While busy making other plans, force majeure took him to Chile in 1987. In 1991 he launched the Chile Information Project (CHIP) and The Santiago Times as a hobby and spin-off from a project that he began while working at the Catholic Church's Vicaria of Solidarity. After stringing for various international mining and fruit export publications, he set about transforming his hobby into a business - perfecting The Santiago Times and giving life to The Valparaiso Times, Atacama Times and The Patagonia Times.
Anderson lived outside of Puerto Montt on his farm in the community of Panitao, where he worked on his newspaper work and grew alerce trees.
