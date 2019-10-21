Steven Maxwell
Steven Maxwell is a former features writer for Eurofruit and now works as an independent communications specialist.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@freshposition.com
- Article
Buoyant Mexico looks to expand berry markets
Concerns about over-reliance on US are fuelling drive into new markets
- Article
The guessing game
Fresh Position's Steven Maxwell looks at the development of trends in the industry, and asks just who is doing the driving
- Article
Looking closely at logistics
Kuehne & Nagel will use the upcoming PMA Fresh Summit to interact with customers and adapt to their individual needs
- Article
Bruno Elio targets new customers
Italian wholesaler is increasingly looking to new export destinations such as the US for its kiwifruit and table grapes
- Article
Nicolai Fruit sets sights on US
Belgian group is hoping to put its country's fruit on the map at this year's PMA Fresh Summit in Anaheim
- Article
Canaries defy the odds
Exporters in the Canary Islands supplying the UK believe that tomato and cucumber production on the archipelago can thrive
- Article
Triple H focuses on US sales growth
Mexican vegetable marketer eyes possibilities for continued development on the US market
- Article
Ahold acquires new stores
Retailer expands in core Dutch market through the purchase of Jumbo and C1000 outlets
- Article
Soft fruit ‘may slow’ mental decline
Harvard Medical School berry study could have ‘significant public health implications’ for the elderly
- Article
'No margin for losses' in banana market
Major Polish importer says increasingly tight margins in European banana market leaves no room for new entrants
- Article
Thanet Earth to open new greenhouse
After overcoming financial difficulties, the joint venture glasshouse complex is to expand with a new tomato facility
- Article
Fairtrade potential ‘still strong’ in Europe
Compagnie Fruitière believes there is considerable potential to grow Europe's market for Fairtrade bananas
- Article
Frost after-effects hit citrus season
Spanish citrus exporters in Andalusia say January frosts ruined their season by damaging prices and demand
- Article
Spanish call to halt Argentine lemon imports
Association urges action ‘in retaliation’ for Argentine government’s decision to nationalise Spanish-owned YPF
- Article
M&S food sales up despite poor performance
Increased food sales provide relief for Marks & Spencer during “challenging” fourth quarter
- Article
Poor prices hit Spanish exporters
Cherry tomato growers have seen income drop by average of €30,000 per hectare during 2011/12 season
- Article
Andalusian stonefruit volumes down
Expected production levels set to drop by half after frost damage in southern Spain
- Article
Proexport receives sustainability award
Murcia-based association recognised for work to reduce pesticides and manage natural resources
- Article
Good start for Spanish strawberries
Freshuelva looks to build on export rise with promotional campaign in German cities
- Article
Tesco re-launches budget range
New brand, ‘Everyday Value’ replaces long-established Tesco Value line