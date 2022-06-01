Tommy Leighton
Tommy Leighton is a freelance writer based in London, a former editor of the Fresh Produce Journal and a former managing director of Lockwood Press Ltd.
- Article
Bill Sanderson, last of the old market porters retires
Tommy Leighton of the Covent Garden Market Authority reports on the end of an era at the Market
- Article
The US apple challenge
Life has not been easy for US apple suppliers in recent times, but those that remain are bullish about the future
- Article
Italian Pink Lady boom for UK
Pink Lady apple exports to the UK from South Tyrol are set to rise this season following a vintage year in 2005, according to Gerhard Dichgans, managing director at the Association of South Tyrolean Fruit Growers’ Co-operatives (VOG).
- Article
Italian campaign to target Europe’s children
European children will be encouraged to eat more fruit by a Centro Servizio Ortofrutticoli (CSO) campaign set to launch in July.
- Article
UK in third spot for Italians
The UK is the third largest market for Italian fruit and vegetables, behind Germany and France
- Article
Morocco looks to benefit from Spain's misfortune
Moroccan citrus growers are reaping the benefits of Spain’s recent adverse weather conditions.
- Article
Italians / Cypriots join forces to target UK
Medifruit, new Italian-Cypriot fruit association, has been formed to strengthen its members’ presence on international markets.
- Article
LCL moves south into Spain
Lauritzen Cool Logistics is extending its network with the opening of an LCL office in Valencia, Spain.
- Article
New £6m promotional campaign for Spain
Foods from Spain has launched a £6 million promotional programme, which brings its existing campaigns together under one banner.
- Article
UK logistics provider win Carrefour contract in Spain
Tibbett & Britten (T&B) has won a multi-million pound logistics contract with Carrefour in Spain. The UK-based logistics
- Article
Fair showcases Spain in all its finery
Foods from Spain has announced details of this year’s Spanish Fine Food Trade Fair, to be held at London's Royal Horticultural Halls on April 28-29.
- Article
Italians look to Israel for technological advancement
"Italy needs advanced agricultural research technology in which Israel is a leader," Italian minister of agricultural resources Giovanni Alemanno said today.
- Article
Re:fresh to unravel political mysteries
If you, like everyone else in the industry, are looking for some political clarity as we await the result of negotiations between the main political parties, Re:fresh, in London on Thursday is the place to be. Go to www.refresh.eu to register
- Article
Wallace reveals Eat Seasonably at Re:fresh
Today sees the launch of a new campaign called Eat Seasonably, encouraging consumers to eat more local, seasonal food.
- Article
10 days to Re:fresh
There are now 10 days to go until this year’s Re:fresh Conference, which takes place at the London Marriott on May 28.
- Article
New industry standards look to a sustainable future
A plan to outline a formal set of standards underpinning the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in the food and drink industry has been rolled out for consultation among employers.
- Article
Lambert calls for strong leadership
Click here for a New Year's message from CBI director-general Richard Lambert.
- Article
GlobalGAP appoints new board
GlobalGAP has announced its new board of industry leaders for the next four-year term.
- Article
Costa Rica measures banana footprint
The banana industry in Costa Rica expects to have calculated its carbon footprint in 18-24 months’ time, as part of efforts to become carbon neutral by 2012.
- Article
Reliance eyes UK with Indian bananas
Indian produce giant Reliance Retail is planning to export bananas to the UK.