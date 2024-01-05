Bree Caggiati
Bree Caggiati is Staff Journalist with Fruitnet. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Queensland and her work has been published across various Australian and International publications including Broadsheet, news.com.au, SilverKris and the Herald Sun.
- bree@fruitnet.com
USDA forecasts increase in world apple production
China, South Africa and US expected to offset lower production in the EU and Turkey
WA Farm Direct exports first Australian Ondine nectarines and peaches
First Australian-grown Ondine stonefruit exported to markets in Asia and the Middle East
Westfalia announces first commercial shipment of Australian avocados into India
Successful trial shipments confirm market access for Australian Hass avocados
Envy teams up with Hallmark for holiday promotions
Leading apple brand to appear in upcoming Christmas movie Three Wise Men and a Baby
FMA appoints new deputy chair amid internal restructuring
Fresh Markets Australia announces personnel changes at AGM including new deputy chair and general manager
United Exports runs literacy courses for Ozblu employees
Global agricultural company launches literacy programme on South African farms for graduates to gain independence and autonomy
Southern Fruits to double cherry sales in second season
Pre-season interest paired with good weather and maturing trees bode well for New Zealand cherry producer
CMI Orchards announces leadership changes to support company growth
CMI Orchards unveils several high-powered leadership changes including VP of sales and VP of operations
Costa trials recyclable paper bag for mandarins
Recyclable packaging to be tested on mandarins following successful grape packaging design
Ausveg SA to investigate state of fresh produce industry
A State of the Industry report will provide insight into the South Australian fresh produce industry, its challenges and opportunities, and supermarket margins
Food Safety Summit addresses regulation and outbreak pressure points
IFPA A-NZ calls for entire supply chain equipped to address food safety challenges
Bayer AG and G+Flas partner to develop enhanced tomatoes
Partnership will use Crispr gene editing application to enhance Vitamin D3 in tomatoes
Avocados Australia and Fasta join forces to boost market access
Fasta brings together key Australian export stakeholders and authorities to strengthen biosecurity and support pest management
New leadership for Protected Cropping Australia
The PCA board has announced new leadership including Andrew Tout as chair
Vegrow raises US$46m in Series C funding round led by GIC
Fresh produce b2b marketplace will use new capital to drive its reach across India and fortify its global network
China to accept new imports from Kazakhstan and Uruguay
The GACC has approved new imports into China including lemons from Uruguay and stonefruit from Kazakhstan
India’s apple imports to increase as US retaliatory tariff lifts
USDA report forecasts apple imports to grow in 2023/24 due to domestic production challenges and increased US shipments
QUT to enhance exotic mushroom output
Australian exotic and native mushroom production to receive technological boost from Queensland University of Technology project
New monitoring techniques for Australian beekeepers tackling Varroa mite
Researchers to equip horticulture sector with innovative methods to manage Varroa mite spread
Mission launches second stage of Mission Advantage campaign
Diversified global sourcing strategy the focus of Discover the Mission Advantage campaign’s second stage