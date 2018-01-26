Dominic Weaver
Dominic is director of communications at UK-based fresh produce marketing consultancy Red Communications. Prior to joining Red, he worked as a journalist for a number of different publications, including a three years as editor of the Fresh Produce Journal.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 14 8046 5953
- Article
South Africa's marketing milestone
Now in their tenth year, South Africa’s integrated market development campaigns have worked with retailers and media to raise the profile – and sales – of the country’s stonefruit and topfruit
- Analysis
Opinion: How to do fresh like Leicester City FC
Marketing specialist and MD of RED Communications, Dom Weaver, explains how to market fresh produce like the Foxes
- Article
Peru seals the deal to help citrus cause
It's been a landmark season for Peruvian citrus as the country’s leading exporters represented under the Peruvian Citrus Growers Association, as Dominic Weaver reports
- Article
Share your passion for the trade
Most people working in the fresh produce industry are passionate, but they could do more to share that enthusiasm with others in the trade
- Article
Brands could be making a return
As advertising budgets have come under pressure during the past few years, a number of PR and branding campaigns have shown their worth in boosting consumer excitement about fresh produce
- Article
Picota promotes budget benefits
Sales of Spanish Picota cherries in the UK have been boosted by price cuts and advertising, but for how long can this be sustained?
- Article
Fresh produce to fight disease as alternatives to jabs
Potatoes, bananas and apples among a list of products that may provide edible vaccines against the likes of cancer, hepatitis B - and even tooth decay.
- Article
Albert Fisher receivers set deadline for bids
KMPG calls last orders for offers on giant food company
- Article
Iceberg association goes leafy
British Iceberg Growers' Association has changes its name to the British Leafy Salads Association. Move is to account for the diversifying UK spread of product.
- Article
A call to ethnic growers
Trade assocation for black and Asian fresh produce growers to be formed.
- Article
UK forum for horticulture ready to go
Meeting in London of major industry interests heralds first step towards creation of national body for the sector.
- Article
Big Mac booster
The Macfrut conference saw business deals thrive by Italy's eastern coast.
- Article
Malbak buys MY Sharp
Name-change for packaging specialist as Malbak Group takes the reins.
- Article
Capespan's radio days
Capespan begins nationwide on-air promotional campaign, featuring three major celebrities.
- Article
Geest acquires third French site
UK food group buys prepared lead salads company, La Société Bretonne do Légumes.
- Article
Fruit popularity on the up
New report by Key Note points to growing UK market for fruit. Vegetable consumption is decreasing in volume terms.
- Article
NZ avocado on the up
New Zealand's avocado crop set for dramatic growth, according to the US organisation FAS.
- Article
CA pineapples excel against the odds
New method of transport carries fruit shipment, in spite of customs hold-up.
- Article
Israel embraces agriculture reforms
Israeli government gives go-ahead to plan for first structural change to agriculture for more than 20 years.
- Article
Enza Cox sails onto market
First shipment of Cox arrives in the UK.