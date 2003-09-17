Emma Hardy
Volkswagen scoops van of the year
The new Volkswagen Transporter has been crowned van of the year.
Solid sales despite heatwave
Retail sales growth remained solid in August, despite changing patterns in consumer spending.
Malvern show previews on Gardeners' World
For the first time in its nine-year history, the Malvern Autumn Garden & Country Show will feature on TV.
New floral core collection
Interflora will launch its new collection in the UK on September 29.
Redhawk has it covered
Dickies UK is offering a wide range of Redhawk coveralls suitable for all working conditions.
Booking bonanza for Midlands trade show
Interest is running high for the regional food trade show to be held in Birmingham next month.
RB Organics installs new washline
RB Organics has announced the introduction of a new washline.
Reiser slices into UK market
Resier UK has extended its range of Holac equipment for the slicing and dicing produce.
Positive results for ports
Despite an uncertain market, the Mersey Docks & Harbour Company has seen turnover grow.
Labour hosts rural seminar
A one-day rural seminar is being held today to discuss the priorities of rural communities.
Belgium goes biodegradable
Retailers in Belgium are cottoning on to biodegradable packaging already launched in the UK.
Perks of the fruit trade
Andrew Perks of DJ Perks & Sons was the lucky winner in Bristol Fruit Sales promotion.
Fairtrade question time
Fairtrade producers met in London to answer questions on future policies.
New look for food industry website
Foodex Meatex has re-launched its website with a range of new facilites
Chiquita goes back to school
Banana multinational Chiquita has been outlining the negative impact of over-farming land to primary schoolchildren in the UK.
Cheaper way of filling bags
One of the leading manufacturers of vegetable handling machinery, Tong Engineering, has launched an economy model bag filler.
Internationals advance on Russia
The international hospitality and catering exhibition has attracted participation from across the world.
Israeli flower exports set to blossom
Israeli flower growers aim to double exports in the next two to three years.
Brassica innovation
An innovative project at Swineshead, Lincs aims to show brassica growers how to achieve higher marketable yields and greater margins.
Manchester Rusk Company secures accreditation
MRC plans to spearhead a marketing campaign highlighting its BRC/EFSIS accreditation.