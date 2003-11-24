Emma Hatfield
Defra figures reveal job losses
Despite improvements in farm incomes, Defra's latest findings point to the contraction of the UK's farming industry
Parsley all year round
Thomson & Morgan now offers year-round parsley
Bulb retailers opt for Quality Mark
Retailers are increasingly opting for The Holland Flower Bulb Hallmark Foundation's Quality Mark
Flowers for Business looks to grow
Flowers for Business enters its fifth year and is looking for new members.
Ulma's ideal solution for the produce market
Ulma's Etna machine is proving successful in UK and continental markets.
Flower sales set to blossom
The Flower Council of Holland has predicted an increase in sales for Dutch plants and flowers in the next 10 years
Record numbers predicted for the Food Lovers' Fair
The Food Lovers' Fair is expected to enjoy its busiest year yet in London's Covent Garden Market.
Fairtrade pineapples make their mark
Somerfield and Waitrose will stock Fairtrade pineapples from the beginning of next week.
Flower figures blossom
The Flower Council of Holland has received a positive response from its latest TV campaign.
New powered pallet trucks outperform expectations
Crown's newly launched WP 2300 powered pallet trucks have exceeded expectations at Medway Ports Fresh Produce Division
Roots and tuber crops go down under
An international symposium on root and tuber crops will be held in New Zealand next year
A taste of the west
The South West's most comprehensive regional food event will take place in March 2004