John Broy
NZ-Spain deal bears fruit
A memorandum of understanding between New Zealand and Spanish research organisations is proving fruitful.
Reading Scientic Services launches rapid residue screening
Reading Scientific Services has launched a UKAS accredited rapid pesticide residue testing service with a five-day turnaround time.
DTI classes aim to beat long working hours
Trade and Industry secretary Patricia Hewitt has announced a series of free masterclasses to help companies learn how to overcome inefficient working time practices.
Sainsbury's cancel Sir Peter's bonus
Sainsbury's has confirmed that it is cancelling the controversial bonus awarded to ousted boss Sir Peter Davis.
Greene King enters Laurel talks
Greene King has entered talks to buy the community pub estate of the Laurel Pub Company.
Price war rages at Tesco and Asda.
Tesco and Asda will cut millions of pounds off a wide range of products in the next quarter, as the supermarket price war intensifies further.
FTA welcomes proposed new toll motorway
The Freight Transport Association (FTA) has welcomed government plans for a new toll road to run alongside the M6 between Birmingham and Manchester.
M&S rejects latest Green bid
The board of Marks & Spencer has rejected Philip Green’s latest takeover bid for the high street retailer.
Sainsbury's prepares legal battle over Davis shares
Sainsbury’s board is preparing to take on its former chairman Sir Peter Davis to prevent him receiving any of the £2.3 million of free shares he was awarded.
Green makes new M&S offer
Philip Green has raised his proposed takeover offer for Marks & Spencer to about £9.1 billion.
Which? report bashes smoothies
Smoothie drinks are not always as fruity and healthy as they make out, according to a Which? survey.
Hairyape offers free service
Global fresh produce search engine www.hairyape.co.uk is allowing free searches of its database.
Parripak's state-of-the-art development
Parripak Foods have built a state-of-the-art rapid chill store which houses humidity controlled rapid cooling intake fridges for root crops and brassicas.
Morrisons blames Safeway for profits warning
Morrisons has issued its first-ever profits warning, after uncovering a host of problems at Safeway, the chain it paid £3 billion for in March.
Sainsbury's names new chairman
Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King has announced Philip Hampton will replace Sir Peter Davis as chairman of the troubled chain on July 19.
Geest issues warning
Geest Plc has warned investors that annual profits are unlikely to meet city expectations.
Sainsbury's snack attack expansion
Sainsbury's will "definitely" be rolling out its fresh fruit snack packs, launched last week, to stores nation-wide, buyer Dominique Schulenburg confirmed to freshinfo this week.
Organic grapes success
Organic grapes grown in several southern hemisphere countries have completed successful import trials with German supermarkets.
Interest in 5-a-day rises
Interest in the 5-a-day logo from the department of health is growing as are the activities and outreach to consumers and response from the public, the department reports.
Agricultural wages to rise
The Agricultural Wages Board announced this week that overall agricultural wages will rise by twice as much as inflation from October 1, although the rates for manual harvesting will remain in line with the national minimum wage.