Laura Gould
Laura Gould is a former editor of the Fresh Produce Journal and a former deputy editor of Eurofruit.
Battle of the chefs heads to Spain
Foods from Spain is inviting up-and-coming student chefs to design a meal using Spanish fruits - and win a working break in Spain at El Bulli, voted the world’s best restaurant.
Plum job for Foods from Spain
Foods from Spain is hoping to build on last year’s successful promotion of Extremaduran plums during the 2007 campaign.
Foods from Spain targets younger audience
Primary schoolchildren are being invited to learn about fresh produce from Spain by Spanish embassy organisation Foods from Spain, whilst having the chance to win up to £2,000 to spend on school equipment or facilities.
Rungis opens railfreight terminal
Rungis International Market in Paris has officially opened its new rail terminal.
Irish minister hands out grower grants
Ireland’s new horticulture minister Ciaran Cuffe has handed out €3.8 milllion (£3.27m) in grower grants.
Too many supermarkets, say Irish farmers
The Irish Republic has too many supermarkets and producer prices are being squeezed to pay for the over-capacity, a parliamentary committee was told last week.
New certifications for FARMA
Consumer confidence in farmers’ markets should soon be ramped up with the launch of two new certification schemes: GO and GOAL.
Mushroom plant to close as carbon tax looms
An Irish mushroom plant has announced it is to close - just days before the introduction by government of a controversial carbon tax that growers warn could lead to further shutdowns.
Re:fresh offers consumer insight
The Re:fresh Conference will give delegates invaluable insight into the consumer mindset and prevailing trends in these challenging economic times.
Heike Hagenguth joins Comergon
Agri-export insurance broker and risk manager Comergon Holding Ventures has brought in Heike Hagenguth as country manager at Comergon Egypt.
Tomato grower runs for charity
There is still more than a fortnight to go before British Tomato Week gets under way on 17 May, but nurseryman Andy Beeston is getting in on the act early.
On your gras, get set, go
Wychavon District Council kickstarted the celebration of the English asparagus season at the official launch of the campaign on St George’s Day last Friday.
Obituary: Wealmoor founder Rati Dhanani
Wealmoor Ltd has announced the death on 25 April of its chairman and founder, Rati Dhanani.
UK farmers learn from Africa
UK farmers have a unique chance to share knowledge and experiences with fellow African farmers this spring in a project run by development charity Send a Cow.
Online help for farmers
LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) is organising an online workshop to help farmers in opening their farm to people on Open Farm Sunday.
Capespan goes green with Xerox printer
Global fruit marketer Capespan has invested in new Xerox printers that reduce colour printing costs.
South West show opens next week
The annual SOURCE Exhibition & Taste of the West Trade Show is taking place in Exeter on 19-20 April, where up to 200 South West and UK-based organisations will be showcasing their food and catering products and offerings.
Forager credits APC Overnight
Wild food forager Anne Misselbrook from Cornwall has credited her business’ success to next day deliveries from APC Overnight.
Smart approach from Ilapak
Ilapak has launched Smart, a new flowrapper that is designed to meet the needs of first-time users of automatic packaging machines.
New Smithfield traders turn out for catering show
Traders and representatives from New Smithfield Wholesale Market were out in force at hospitality trade exhibition Northern Restaurant & Bar 2010 this week.