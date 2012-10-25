Laura Gould

Laura Gould is a former editor of the Fresh Produce Journal and a former deputy editor of Eurofruit.

    Battle of the chefs heads to Spain

    2012-10-25T10:41:10

    Foods from Spain is inviting up-and-coming student chefs to design a meal using Spanish fruits - and win a working break in Spain at El Bulli, voted the world’s best restaurant.

    Plum job for Foods from Spain

    2012-10-25T10:29:50

    Foods from Spain is hoping to build on last year’s successful promotion of Extremaduran plums during the 2007 campaign.

    Foods from Spain targets younger audience

    2012-10-25T10:29:24

    Primary schoolchildren are being invited to learn about fresh produce from Spain by Spanish embassy organisation Foods from Spain, whilst having the chance to win up to £2,000 to spend on school equipment or facilities.

    Rungis opens railfreight terminal

    2010-05-17T09:01:02

    Rungis International Market in Paris has officially opened its new rail terminal.

    Irish minister hands out grower grants

    2010-05-13T09:01:01

    Ireland’s new horticulture minister Ciaran Cuffe has handed out €3.8 milllion (£3.27m) in grower grants.

    Too many supermarkets, say Irish farmers

    2010-05-10T09:01:01

    The Irish Republic has too many supermarkets and producer prices are being squeezed to pay for the over-capacity, a parliamentary committee was told last week.

    New certifications for FARMA

    2010-05-06T15:01:01

    Consumer confidence in farmers’ markets should soon be ramped up with the launch of two new certification schemes: GO and GOAL.

    Mushroom plant to close as carbon tax looms

    2010-05-04T09:01:01

    An Irish mushroom plant has announced it is to close - just days before the introduction by government of a controversial carbon tax that growers warn could lead to further shutdowns.

  • Michael Freedman
    Re:fresh offers consumer insight

    2010-05-03T09:01:01

    The Re:fresh Conference will give delegates invaluable insight into the consumer mindset and prevailing trends in these challenging economic times.

    Heike Hagenguth joins Comergon

    2010-05-02T14:01:01

    Agri-export insurance broker and risk manager Comergon Holding Ventures has brought in Heike Hagenguth as country manager at Comergon Egypt.

  • Andy Beeston
    Tomato grower runs for charity

    2010-04-30T10:01:01

    There is still more than a fortnight to go before British Tomato Week gets under way on 17 May, but nurseryman Andy Beeston is getting in on the act early.

  • The asparagus character was on hand throughout the event
    On your gras, get set, go

    2010-04-29T10:01:01

    Wychavon District Council kickstarted the celebration of the English asparagus season at the official launch of the campaign on St George’s Day last Friday.

  • Rati Dhanani
    Obituary: Wealmoor founder Rati Dhanani

    2010-04-29T09:01:02

    Wealmoor Ltd has announced the death on 25 April of its chairman and founder, Rati Dhanani.

    UK farmers learn from Africa

    2010-04-21T17:01:01

    UK farmers have a unique chance to share knowledge and experiences with fellow African farmers this spring in a project run by development charity Send a Cow.

  • Article

    2010-04-20T17:01:01

    LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) is organising an online workshop to help farmers in opening their farm to people on Open Farm Sunday.

  • Article

    2010-04-18T17:01:01

    Global fruit marketer Capespan has invested in new Xerox printers that reduce colour printing costs.

  • Article

    2010-04-18T11:01:01

    The annual SOURCE Exhibition & Taste of the West Trade Show is taking place in Exeter on 19-20 April, where up to 200 South West and UK-based organisations will be showcasing their food and catering products and offerings.

  • Article

    2010-04-17T17:01:01

    Wild food forager Anne Misselbrook from Cornwall has credited her business’ success to next day deliveries from APC Overnight.

  • The new Smart flowrapper
    Smart approach from Ilapak

    2010-04-16T17:01:01

    Ilapak has launched Smart, a new flowrapper that is designed to meet the needs of first-time users of automatic packaging machines.

  • The New Smithfield stand
    Article

    2010-04-16T09:01:01

    Traders and representatives from New Smithfield Wholesale Market were out in force at hospitality trade exhibition Northern Restaurant & Bar 2010 this week.

