Lynda Seaton
- Article
Morrisons victory in Safeway battle
Morrisons given the green light to bid for Safeway
- Article
Greek kiwi down by a third
Adverse weather reduced the Greek kiwifruit harvest in 2001
- Article
Italian kiwi dip
Despite an upward trend in plantings, poor weather knocks Italian kiwifruit in 2001/02
- Article
Inclement weather knocks Chinese lemons
Although China is currently a small-scale producer of lemons, the long-term trend is one of expansion, even taking into account poor weather in 2001/02
- Article
Poor weather hits French kiwi
Adverse weather is expected to lead to a marked reduction in French kiwifruit output in 2001/02
- Article
Mexican pecans reach new high
Buoyant demand on the domestic market combined with attractive prices in the US have contributed to a significant rise in Mexican pecan production in recent years
- Article
Export high for New Zealand kiwifruit
Zespri Gold and organic provision have boosted New Zealand kiwifruit exports to new heights
- Article
Chinese walnut boom
China, already a world leader in nuts, is to boost walnut production by an additional 33,000ha annually until 2010.
- Article
US cranberry decline
US cranberry production is expected to fall to 5.58m barrels in 2001
- Article
Prospects bright for Syrian pistachios
Syrian pistachio production continues on an upward trend following favourable weather and a significant rise in plantings
- Article
Bumper nut harvest in Spain
Spanish hazelnut production is forecast to reach record heights in 2001/02
- Article
Organic expansion
Organic sales in the Benelux countries are increasing year-on-year in line with changing consumer preferences
- Article
Argentine citrus forecasts
Favourable weather boosts Argentine citrus production in 2001
- Article
Italian citrus production back on track
Favourable winter weather boosts Italian citrus production in 2000/01
- Article
US production gains
US output of non-citrus fruit rises nine per cent in 2000
- Article
Canadian tender fruit industry under threat
The Canadian tender fruit and nursery industries are to receive federal funding to help combat PPV
- Article
US export gains
April has been another month of export expansion for US fruit and nut growers
- Article
Dominican avocado exports reach record high
Avocado production in the Dominican Republic has bounced back following the devastation caused by Hurricane Georges
- Article
Turkey targets organics for export expansion
Organics are seen as a springboard to future export expansion within which fresh fruit and vegetables are playing an increasingly important role
- Article
Poor weather hits UK gras
Despite an increase in planted area to 870 hectares, UK production of asparagus is predicted to fall in 2001 following cold, wet weather.