Thomas Hobbs
Thomas Hobbs is a former news reporter on Eurofruit and Fresh Produce Journal.
Morrisons backs sweetness of UK apples
Retailer says that this year's crop is sweeter than last year as it prepares to sell a record amount of English apple varieties
Study backs ethylene removal technology
Research claims that using ethylene removal is integral to improving the shelf-life of soft fruit
Eating fruit reduces risk of diabetes
Study, published in the British Medical Journal, also warned fruit juices can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
The 'Avozilla' invades Tesco
Tesco to stock the world's largest avocado, which is a staggering five times larger than the standard variety
Fresh Produce Hero: Damian Fowler
After being diagnosed with cancer just last year, the fruit trader has beaten the disease and will cycle 100km for charity
Opportunity for growth
The weather might have driven prices up and volumes down, but English growers are confident expanding production will help the category grow
G's Fresh pays tribute to former director
Fresh produce industry mourns the loss of Albert Casbon
Co-op's food business slips
The Co-operative Group reports a 1.1 per cent decline in food sales for the first half of the year
NCGM mourns Phillip Dean
Founder of the Mushroom Man business at New Covent Garden Market dies aged 65
Sainsbury's grows as Tesco slides
Sainsbury's is the only big-four retailer to increase market share, according to the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel
Online move for The Co-operative
Food division of The Co-operative Group set to launch online delivery service in 2014
Produce World backs ethnic veg
The vegetable grower confirms it will look to produce more ethnic varieties and will focus on developing its brassica crops
Asda talks up new potato packaging
Retailer claims its new Viridiflex packaging is extending the shelf life of potatoes and reducing food waste
Fresh concerns over bee health
Soil Association backs US study claiming bees are ingesting "chemical cocktails" due to the pesticides on fresh produce crops
Recruitment agency loses licence
Lincolnshire-based veg worker agency has licence revoked from GLA due to irregular activity
Growers send SAWS letter to government
A letter, signed by several leading horticulturalists, urges the government to clarify its position on the future of SAWS
Dublin's wholesale market set for revamp
Dublin City Council announces ambitious redevelopment plan to add extra space for retailers at city's fruit and veg market
Geoff Wells dies, aged 84
Update: Geoff's funeral service will be held at the Liverpool-based St. Andrews church at 2.30pm on 30 September
Soft fruit growers react to Tesco fine
Producers insist supermarkets are providing "fair promotions" on soft-fruit despite Tesco's recent £300,000 fine
Newmafruit set to sell UK melons
Top-fruit producer secures trial listings in multiples for UK-grown melon crop