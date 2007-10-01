Emma Haslett
Waitrose pips the rest
The first tree ripened Cox, which arrived at Waitrose stores on September 12 and was followed by Royal Gala on September 17, has allowed it to claim to be the retailer stocking the largest percentage of English apples and pears .
UK sector 'confident'
A new report has said that despite recent jitters on the domestic and world markets, the fresh produce industry in this country is seeing a mini resurgence.
Sakata to release brassicas
Seed company Sakata UK will release its first commercial seeds for 2008 production of broccoli Naxos F1 at its annual open days on October 10 and 11.
Local flavour for Co-op
The Co-operative Food store in Malvern Link in Herefordshire is giving its customers a taste of local produce, with apples grown a few miles away at the Co-operative Farm in Tillington.
Xmas tree advice for public
The British Christmas Tree Growers’ Association has released a new fact sheet offering members of the public its top tips on this Christmas’ tree trends.
Organic data call
The HDRA and the Soil Association are looking for more growers to sign up to supply data to their organic fruit and vegetables price information service.
HTA launches 'Greening the UK' campaign
The HTA have launched a campaign to encourage councils and developers to plant more in the UK’s urban streets and gardens.
Salads get greener
Morrisons’ salads are greener than ever with new environmentally friendly R-Apet salad bar packs.
Health snack boost
Growers are set to receive a boost as consumers opt for more healthy snack foods.
Spud workers safer
The British Potato Council has released a new DVD promoting the importance of health and safety in potato production.
New Defra waste policy
Defra has outlined a new waste and resource evidence programme to help the industry to deliver the Government’s ‘ambitious’ waste policies.
Rubens set for harvest
Rubens, the Italian bred Elstar/Gala cross which has been under trial for the last three years in Kent, will be harvested next week.
Malling Juno delayed
The launch of a new early season summer fruiting raspberry variety has been delayed.
Fuchsia gall mite warning
The RHS has warned fuchsia growers that a ‘potentially devastating’ mite has been found on a British plant for the first time.
Thornless US blackberries to debut in UK
Four new US bred thornless blackberry varieties will be available to English growers next spring
Tastiest Tomato winner unveiled
Despite stiff competition, a contest launched find the nation’s tastiest tomato has reached its conclusion.
Everybody needs good neighbours
A British grower has written to the Prime Minister in a bid to get neighbours to ‘say it with flowers'.
Hop growers stay positive
Weather variability and the torrential rains, particularly in the West Midlands in June and July, has dampened what would otherwise have been a very good year for some of the major English hop varieties.
Public urged to eat organics to 'save rare vegetables'
Garden Organic is urging urge the public to eat organic and help to save rare vegetable varieties under threat of extinction.
Rijk Zwaan sells shares in Grow Group
Seed specialist Rijk Zwaan is to sell off its shares in the Grow Group, with the firm’s management citing ‘changed circumstances’ for the decision.