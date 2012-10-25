Gavin Haynes

 
    Italy, Spain face water issues

    2012-10-25T10:29:36

    Italy, and Spain are facing adverse farming conditions that could lead to lower yields this year.

    UK disquiet over paraquat ban

    2007-08-02T17:01:01

    The Europe-wide ban of the herbicide paraquat has caused considerable concern among a section of UK growers.

    Wigram leaves G's

    2007-08-02T15:01:02

    Tim Wigram is to leave his position as commercial director of onions at G’s Marketing on August 17.

    Webbs hosts kids growing competition

    2007-07-30T08:01:01

    Webbs Garden Centre at Wychbold, Worcestershire was the host for a special children’s growing competition recently.

    Report suggests a fifth are struggling

    2007-07-29T16:01:02

    New research suggest that one in five fresh produce companies are making a loss, offering an explanation for the recent wave of takeovers and mergers.

    'Cut Flower Garden' launched

    2007-07-29T14:01:01

    Garden Organic has unveiled its new ‘Cut Flower Garden’, which demonstrates how to ‘grow your own’ while limiting your carbon footprint.

    Water worrries for Spain

    2007-07-29T12:01:01

    Spanish growers have collected 45,000 signatures on a petition to against the reformed text of the Castilla-La Mancha regional statute.

    Mushroom holds the key to life as we know it

    2007-07-29T10:01:01

    Researchers at the University of Warwick are co-ordinating a global effort to sequence the genome of one of the world's most important mushrooms - Agaricus bisporus.

    Supermarkets wooing locals

    2007-07-29T08:01:01

    Evidence that tempting consumers with locally grown produce is high on the multiple's list of priorities was reflected at the Kent Show at Detling last week.

    ScottishPower looking out for biofuels

    2007-07-28T16:01:01

    Scottish growers looking for diversification opportunities could be set for a boost with the news that ScottishPower is on the look out for farmers to grow biofuels.

    Defra relxes cross-compliance

    2007-07-28T14:01:01

    Defra has relaxed rules on cross-compliance and set-aside, as part of moves to combat recent floods.

    Fair returns for growers in parliament

    2007-07-28T12:01:01

    The question of whether both organic and conventional growers are receiving a fair return for their produce reached parliament last week.

    Quarantine study now complete

    2007-07-28T10:01:01

    The joint industry/Government funded study on responsibility and cost-sharing in the quarantine plant health (QPH) sector has now been completed.

    New raspberries launched

    2007-07-28T08:01:01

    A new primocane raspberry cultivar that promises improved yields, better flavour and an extended shelf life will be launched by Hargreaves Plants in spring 2008.

    BPC kids leap aboard spud bus

    2007-07-27T16:01:01

    Thousands of children leapt aboard the British Potato Council’s promotional vehicle to take part in fun and educational potato-based activities at the Abingdon Children’s Food Festival last week.

    Delta-T irrigates to accumulate

    2007-07-27T14:01:01

    Delta-T has showcased its range of irrigation scheduling and fertigation control technology at this week's Fruit Focus.

    Castlefields expands product line

    2007-07-27T12:01:01

    Castlefields has been expanding its range of products across the three main areas of nursery production, fruit harvesting equipment and the retail and marketing sector.

    MorePeople add more people

    2007-07-27T10:01:01

    MorePeople is to be joined by Helen Brent as its new horticultural training manager of the specialist training business MorePerformance.

    NFU compiles weather updates

    2007-07-26T14:01:01

    The NFU is to compile a series of weekly reports for the rest of the harvest season, giving growers and farmers key information in order to combat what is now universally being described as the ‘worst harvest season in living memory’.

    New Trustees for Kew

    2007-07-26T12:01:01

    Timothy Hornsby and George Loudon have been appointed as Trustees to the Board of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

