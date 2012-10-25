Gavin Haynes
- Article
Italy, Spain face water issues
Italy, and Spain are facing adverse farming conditions that could lead to lower yields this year.
- Article
UK disquiet over paraquat ban
The Europe-wide ban of the herbicide paraquat has caused considerable concern among a section of UK growers.
- Article
Wigram leaves G's
Tim Wigram is to leave his position as commercial director of onions at G’s Marketing on August 17.
- Article
Webbs hosts kids growing competition
Webbs Garden Centre at Wychbold, Worcestershire was the host for a special children’s growing competition recently.
- Article
Report suggests a fifth are struggling
New research suggest that one in five fresh produce companies are making a loss, offering an explanation for the recent wave of takeovers and mergers.
- Article
'Cut Flower Garden' launched
Garden Organic has unveiled its new ‘Cut Flower Garden’, which demonstrates how to ‘grow your own’ while limiting your carbon footprint.
- Article
Water worrries for Spain
Spanish growers have collected 45,000 signatures on a petition to against the reformed text of the Castilla-La Mancha regional statute.
- Article
Mushroom holds the key to life as we know it
Researchers at the University of Warwick are co-ordinating a global effort to sequence the genome of one of the world's most important mushrooms - Agaricus bisporus.
- Article
Supermarkets wooing locals
Evidence that tempting consumers with locally grown produce is high on the multiple's list of priorities was reflected at the Kent Show at Detling last week.
- Article
ScottishPower looking out for biofuels
Scottish growers looking for diversification opportunities could be set for a boost with the news that ScottishPower is on the look out for farmers to grow biofuels.
- Article
Defra relxes cross-compliance
Defra has relaxed rules on cross-compliance and set-aside, as part of moves to combat recent floods.
- Article
Fair returns for growers in parliament
The question of whether both organic and conventional growers are receiving a fair return for their produce reached parliament last week.
- Article
Quarantine study now complete
The joint industry/Government funded study on responsibility and cost-sharing in the quarantine plant health (QPH) sector has now been completed.
- Article
New raspberries launched
A new primocane raspberry cultivar that promises improved yields, better flavour and an extended shelf life will be launched by Hargreaves Plants in spring 2008.
- Article
BPC kids leap aboard spud bus
Thousands of children leapt aboard the British Potato Council’s promotional vehicle to take part in fun and educational potato-based activities at the Abingdon Children’s Food Festival last week.
- Article
Delta-T irrigates to accumulate
Delta-T has showcased its range of irrigation scheduling and fertigation control technology at this week's Fruit Focus.
- Article
Castlefields expands product line
Castlefields has been expanding its range of products across the three main areas of nursery production, fruit harvesting equipment and the retail and marketing sector.
- Article
MorePeople add more people
MorePeople is to be joined by Helen Brent as its new horticultural training manager of the specialist training business MorePerformance.
- Article
NFU compiles weather updates
The NFU is to compile a series of weekly reports for the rest of the harvest season, giving growers and farmers key information in order to combat what is now universally being described as the ‘worst harvest season in living memory’.
- Article
New Trustees for Kew
Timothy Hornsby and George Loudon have been appointed as Trustees to the Board of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.