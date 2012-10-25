Elizabeth O'Keefe
Liz is a former staff journalist at the Fresh Produce Journal.
Foods from Spain targets kids
Foods from Spain has announced its plan of action for 2008 and has revealed it will again run its national healthy eating competition for children in English primary schools, as well as a new logo for the fresh produce campaign.
West Midlands horticultural study to be revealed
A new West Midlands horticultural study will be launched to growers this week.
Berry Gardens sees domestic cherry growth
Nick Marston tells Fruit Focus visitors that the UK could become the principal supplier of cherries to the domestic market
Aphid alarm despite cool weather
Vigilance will be required to monitor aphid populations in many arable and horticultural crops and growers should be prepared to treat with an effective pyrethroid once thresholds have been reached, Interfarm UK Ltd has warned.
The Co-op to stage seminar in the West
The Co-operative Group is joining forces with HRH The Countess of Wessex to stage a seminar for local farmers, food producers and suppliers at the Royal Bath and West Showon 3 June.
FPJ Conferences - North West is ready to go
The FPJ Conferences - North West event will be held at the Midland Hotel, Manchester, on Thursday and there are still places left for anyone who has not registered yet.
Wareings does it again
Wareings of Tarleton has won the QV Fresh Approach sponsored Independent Retailer of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the Re:fresh Awards.
Budgens takes convenience crown
Budgens has won the QV Fresh Approach Convenience Retailer of the Year Award at this year's Re:fresh awards.
Wealmoor rises from the ashes
Wealmoor has proved its credentials by bouncing back from tragedy to reposition itself among the leading pack of UK-based exotic fresh produce importers and bagging the FPJ-sponsored Importer of the Year Award at the Re:fresh Awards.
Father and daughter team celebrate
Brian Cleaver and Daughter has won the QV Foods Retail Market Trader of the Year award at the Re:fresh Award, piping Wareings of Tarleton to the post.
Morrisons shines at Re:fresh
Morrisons has won the QV Fresh Approach-sponsored Multiple Retailer of the Year award.
Fearne warns asparagus industry
Kent Business School’s Professor Andrew Fearne told the UK asparagus industry that it is in danger of commoditising its product if it bows down to low prices by increasing yields.
Green fingers encouraged by asparagus sector
Pam Lloyd PR presented its Grow Your Own plans for the 2010 asparagus PR and marketing campaign to the industry at European asparagus symposium Euro Asper 2010 last week.
Select Lincolnshire meets London chefs
Select Lincolnshire and QV Foods are aiming to strengthen relationships with the foodservice industry in London, with the first of the regional food project’s new Meet the Chef events held this week.
Conceptual thinking from EMRA
East Malling Research Association’s (EMRA) concept pear orchard will produce its first harvest this year and will reach full production by 2015.
Sainsbury's backtracks on Basics pears
Sainsbury’s has admitted setting guidelines for its Basics range of pears at too high a level.
Monsanto shows signs of success
Monsanto’s Vegetable seeds division presented itsleading vegetable seed brands - Seminis, De Ruiter Seeds, Peotec Seeds and Western Seeds - during German trade show Fruit Logistica this month.
Warner joins British Onions
British Onions is publicising a selection of light recipe ideas to gear consumers up for spring and summer, ahead of welcoming TV chef Valentine Warner onto the campaign in May.
KPG launches new traceability site
US-based firm KPG Solutions - which will be known as N2N Global as of March 2010 - will launch agricultural traceability help engine www.tracabilitysource.com in mid-April.
Chiquita predicts bright future for smoothies
Chiquita believes there is a "big future" ahead for the fresh fruit smoothie market after the recession, as long as consumers are well informed by the industry.