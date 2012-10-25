Elizabeth O'Keefe

    Foods from Spain targets kids

    2012-10-25T10:39:44

    Foods from Spain has announced its plan of action for 2008 and has revealed it will again run its national healthy eating competition for children in English primary schools, as well as a new logo for the fresh produce campaign.

    West Midlands horticultural study to be revealed

    2012-01-11T11:55:24

    A new West Midlands horticultural study will be launched to growers this week.

    Berry Gardens sees domestic cherry growth

    2011-07-22T14:44:01

    Nick Marston tells Fruit Focus visitors that the UK could become the principal supplier of cherries to the domestic market

    Aphid alarm despite cool weather

    2010-05-31T12:01:01

    Vigilance will be required to monitor aphid populations in many arable and horticultural crops and growers should be prepared to treat with an effective pyrethroid once thresholds have been reached, Interfarm UK Ltd has warned.

    The Co-op to stage seminar in the West

    2010-05-31T10:01:01

    The Co-operative Group is joining forces with HRH The Countess of Wessex to stage a seminar for local farmers, food producers and suppliers at the Royal Bath and West Showon 3 June.

    FPJ Conferences - North West is ready to go

    2010-05-31T08:01:02

    The FPJ Conferences - North West event will be held at the Midland Hotel, Manchester, on Thursday and there are still places left for anyone who has not registered yet.

    Wareings does it again

    2010-05-20T13:01:01

    Wareings of Tarleton has won the QV Fresh Approach sponsored Independent Retailer of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the Re:fresh Awards.

    Budgens takes convenience crown

    2010-05-19T17:01:01

    Budgens has won the QV Fresh Approach Convenience Retailer of the Year Award at this year's Re:fresh awards.

    Wealmoor rises from the ashes

    2010-05-19T09:01:01

    Wealmoor has proved its credentials by bouncing back from tragedy to reposition itself among the leading pack of UK-based exotic fresh produce importers and bagging the FPJ-sponsored Importer of the Year Award at the Re:fresh Awards.

    Father and daughter team celebrate

    2010-05-18T15:01:01

    Brian Cleaver and Daughter has won the QV Foods Retail Market Trader of the Year award at the Re:fresh Award, piping Wareings of Tarleton to the post.

    Morrisons shines at Re:fresh

    2010-05-18T08:01:01

    Morrisons has won the QV Fresh Approach-sponsored Multiple Retailer of the Year award.

    Fearne warns asparagus industry

    2010-04-06T08:01:01

    Kent Business School’s Professor Andrew Fearne told the UK asparagus industry that it is in danger of commoditising its product if it bows down to low prices by increasing yields.

    Green fingers encouraged by asparagus sector

    2010-04-02T11:01:01

    Pam Lloyd PR presented its Grow Your Own plans for the 2010 asparagus PR and marketing campaign to the industry at European asparagus symposium Euro Asper 2010 last week.

    Select Lincolnshire meets London chefs

    2010-04-02T09:01:01

    Select Lincolnshire and QV Foods are aiming to strengthen relationships with the foodservice industry in London, with the first of the regional food project’s new Meet the Chef events held this week.

    Conceptual thinking from EMRA

    2010-03-10T12:01:01

    East Malling Research Association’s (EMRA) concept pear orchard will produce its first harvest this year and will reach full production by 2015.

    Sainsbury's backtracks on Basics pears

    2010-03-06T11:01:01

    Sainsbury’s has admitted setting guidelines for its Basics range of pears at too high a level.

    Monsanto shows signs of success

    2010-02-27T14:01:01

    Monsanto’s Vegetable seeds division presented itsleading vegetable seed brands - Seminis, De Ruiter Seeds, Peotec Seeds and Western Seeds - during German trade show Fruit Logistica this month.

    Warner joins British Onions

    2010-02-23T12:01:01

    British Onions is publicising a selection of light recipe ideas to gear consumers up for spring and summer, ahead of welcoming TV chef Valentine Warner onto the campaign in May.

    KPG launches new traceability site

    2010-02-19T17:01:01

    US-based firm KPG Solutions - which will be known as N2N Global as of March 2010 - will launch agricultural traceability help engine www.tracabilitysource.com in mid-April.

    Chiquita predicts bright future for smoothies

    2010-02-19T10:01:01

    Chiquita believes there is a "big future" ahead for the fresh fruit smoothie market after the recession, as long as consumers are well informed by the industry.

