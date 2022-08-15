Gerry Kelman
Gerry Kelman is a freelance journalist based in Gedera, central Israel. He previously worked for seven years as manager of vertically integrated marketing at Israel-based vegetable varietal developer Zeraim Gedera, before announcing his retirement on 8 July 2010.
Israel driving ag-tech revolution
Israeli companies continue to lead the way in agricultural innovation, addressing issues like labour shortages and waste with brand-new technologies
Tipa eyes compostable future
The compostable packaging company says it is crucial to consider end-of-life disposal in order to protect the environment from plastic waste
The long road to seedless peppers
From Zeraim Gedera’s initial inquiries two decades ago to today’s Breedx breeding programmes, Gerry Kelman explores the development of seedless peppers in Israel
Plantarray aids research effort
Plant Di-Tech’s Plantarray platform helps scientists, breeders and researchers to carry out swift performance analyses to identify the best plant strains
Israeli firms focus on breeding
Israeli tomato exports have fallen sharply since the early 2000s, but the country’s role in breeding new varieties continues to grow
Precision optimises avocado yields
Irrigation specialist Netafim sees precision and technical irrigation as key tools to increase avocado yields and boost profitability
Israel breeding for climate resistance
Israel’s reputation as a pioneer in high-tech agriculture looks set to continue in a warming world, as companies focus on developing climate-resistant crops
Labour shortages a concern in Israel
Israel’s reliance on seasonal workers from Thailand is a worry for domestic production during the coronavirus crisis, as volunteer groups organise to help out on farms
Creating something out of the ordinary
Israeli exporters are redoubling their efforts to innovate, under intense competition from other parts of the Mediterranean
Top Eden plots pitaya progress
The Israeli breeder and producer is continuing to invest in new pitaya varieties, as it seeks to achieve steady supplies throughout the season
Picking olives in Palestine
Ordinary Israelis and non-governmental organisations provide valuable assistance to vulnerable Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest
Israel hails pitaya progress
Israeli pitayas are entering an exciting new phase thanks to the success of efforts to breed new varieties and the potential of the US market
Avos show promise in Israel
The incredible growth seen in the global avocado market has not gone unnoticed in Israel, where production volumes are set to almost double by 2030
Variety is key for Israeli melons
Since disease resistance has become the norm for melon breeders, Israeli companies are looking to create differences in terms of size, taste, colour and shape
Israeli tomato exports decline
As the number of tomato growers falls, Israeli production is sliding steadily, with exports suffering as a result of strong domestic demand
Earlier start for Israeli mango exports
Country is expecting a larger crop this year with a higher percentage of smaller sizes, according to exporters
Positive signs for Israeli mango trade
Lower volumes in the market this season could boost a market already buoyed by demand for high-quality, ready-to-eat fruit
Israeli breeders identify new trends
New opportunities are apparently emerging for new product development in the tomato and melon categories
Israeli grape demand makes up for export decline
While some are investing in new varieties for export, other table grape suppliers are focusing on building domestic demand
Here be dragons: Israel breathes fire into exotics
Despite adding new varieties to secure year-round supply, demand for the country's dragon fruit is said to be surging ahead of available volumes