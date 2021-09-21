Richie Santosdiaz

Richie Santosdiaz is an economic development expert with a focus on internationalisation and is currently based in the UAE.

  • AE Carrefour City packaged produce2
    Article

    Dubai gets first cashless grocery store

    2021-09-21T17:25:55

    Reported to be the first checkout-free grocery store in the Middle East, Carrefour City+ has opened in one of Dubai’s main shopping malls

  • Expo 2023 Doha
    Article

    Horticultural Expo in the Gulf

    2021-08-17T15:27:52

    Pushed back to 2023 due to Covid, next year’s Horticultural Expo in Doha aims to inspire visitors with solutions to mitigate desertification

  • Pure Harvest tomatoes
    Article

    Dubai Expo opportunity for produce

    2021-04-29T13:12:33

    Fresh produce will be central at this year’s World Expo in Dubai, a hybrid show that allows the UAE to highlight the latest agricultural innovations

  • AE Waterfront Market Dubai3
    Article

    Fresh look at Dubai’s Waterfront Market

    2021-04-14T11:24:41

    A first visit to Dubai's Waterfront Market, which opened a year ago in Dubai, as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe

  • Israeli tomatoes
    Article

    Gulf can benefit from Israeli tech

    2021-02-11T16:07:05

    Improving relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain bode well for international trade in agriculture and agri-tech

  • Smart Acres hydroponic farm
    Article

    UAE promoting long-term sustainability

    2020-07-20T16:30:59

    Smart Acres, a new hydroponic farm in the UAE, is part of a local effort to boost the region's economic development, diversification and wider food security

  • dates
    Article

    Dates play key Ramadan role

    2020-04-24T16:33:23

    Despite the current global challenges concerning Covid-19, the Muslim world is ready to celebrate Ramadan, with dates as usual set to play a major part

  • Agra ME
    Article

    Food security on rise in Gulf

    2019-03-19T14:36:47

    The Agra Middle East exhibition in Dubai demonstrated the growth of vertical farming in the region, as well as other environmentally smart production methods

  • Faisal Jumaa Al Badaiwi Richie Santosdiaz
    Article

    Dubai market attracts investment

    2019-01-07T14:57:13

    Video: Faisal Jumaa Al Badaiwi of Dubai Municipality discusses the efforts to turn Dubai into a smart city with excellent, rapid services in order to encourage future investment

  • Richie Santosdiaz Stefano Iorini Memag Trading
    Article

    Memag stresses need for right quality

    2018-12-18T15:17:02

    Video: Stefano Iorini, MD of Dubai-based Memag Trading, talks about the importance of importing the right product to meet the needs of each market in the Gulf

  • Pure Harvest tomatoes
    Article

    Greenhouses boost food security in UAE

    2018-12-18T11:59:19

    The first tomato harvest from UAE agricultural technology firm Pure Harvest is a sign of things to come, as the Gulf strives to reduce its reliance on food imports