Richie Santosdiaz
Richie Santosdiaz is an economic development expert with a focus on internationalisation and is currently based in the UAE.
- Article
Dubai gets first cashless grocery store
Reported to be the first checkout-free grocery store in the Middle East, Carrefour City+ has opened in one of Dubai’s main shopping malls
- Article
Horticultural Expo in the Gulf
Pushed back to 2023 due to Covid, next year’s Horticultural Expo in Doha aims to inspire visitors with solutions to mitigate desertification
- Article
Dubai Expo opportunity for produce
Fresh produce will be central at this year’s World Expo in Dubai, a hybrid show that allows the UAE to highlight the latest agricultural innovations
- Article
Fresh look at Dubai’s Waterfront Market
A first visit to Dubai's Waterfront Market, which opened a year ago in Dubai, as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe
- Article
Gulf can benefit from Israeli tech
Improving relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain bode well for international trade in agriculture and agri-tech
- Article
UAE promoting long-term sustainability
Smart Acres, a new hydroponic farm in the UAE, is part of a local effort to boost the region's economic development, diversification and wider food security
- Article
Dates play key Ramadan role
Despite the current global challenges concerning Covid-19, the Muslim world is ready to celebrate Ramadan, with dates as usual set to play a major part
- Article
Food security on rise in Gulf
The Agra Middle East exhibition in Dubai demonstrated the growth of vertical farming in the region, as well as other environmentally smart production methods
- Article
Dubai market attracts investment
Video: Faisal Jumaa Al Badaiwi of Dubai Municipality discusses the efforts to turn Dubai into a smart city with excellent, rapid services in order to encourage future investment
- Article
Memag stresses need for right quality
Video: Stefano Iorini, MD of Dubai-based Memag Trading, talks about the importance of importing the right product to meet the needs of each market in the Gulf
- Article
Greenhouses boost food security in UAE
The first tomato harvest from UAE agricultural technology firm Pure Harvest is a sign of things to come, as the Gulf strives to reduce its reliance on food imports