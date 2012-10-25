Tom Bonnett
Tom is a former news editor of Fresh Produce Journal. He left in April 2012 to join UKTV's Good Food Channel as assistant producer.
DBC administration costs 561 jobs with 213 at risk
Foodservice firm DBC entering administration has now caused 561 redundancies while another 213 jobs are at risk.
Weather devastation in Italy and Spain revealed
The impact of the cold weather that has gripped Europe in the past few weeks is beginning to be laid bare with regions in Italy and Spain reporting product losses of between 80 and 100 per cent in some cases.
Spain to UK fresh produce rail service restarts
Stobart Group has restarted a low-carbon rail-freight service that carries 30 chilled containers of fruit and vegetables from Spain to supermarkets and retailers in the UK.
New film extends brassica shelf life
UK-based packaging firm Sirane has developed a new film that it claims will double the shelf life of brassicas.
M&S food sales grow
Food sales were the high point for UK retailer M&S after the retailer posted disappointing quarterly financial results earlier this week.
Sheffield gets £18m market boost
Work has begun on a new multi-million pound market hall based in Sheffield.
Peru targets UK avocado growth
The Peruvian Hass Avocado Association (ProHass) has targeted the UK market to grow its sales of avocado.
AHDB announces £3.8m savings
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has hit savings targets of more than £3.8 million, according to new figures released this week.
Green Food Project praised
A major new government study that claims Britian’s food system must change in order to keep prices affordable was announced by farming minister Jim Paice this week.
Budgens to stock Limelon
UK supermarket chain Budgens is to stock a new hybrid melon variety that offers a distinctive, lime-like taste.
Kanes Foods opens new hi-tech factory
Kanes Foods has opened a £30 million salad factory in Evesham that it claims will increase production to 2.2 million bags a week.
Raymond Blanc appointed SRA president
Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc has been appointed the new president of the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA).
New director for NFU
Andy Robertson has been appointed as the NFU’s new director general and is set to start this autumn.
Fresh Direct saves Norfolk supplier
Country Fresh Produce has been bought out of administration by Fresh Direct.
High standards for Portsmouth stevedore
Fresh produce handler MMD (Shipping Services) has achieved the renowned OHSAS 18001 international health and safety standard.
Israeli lychee exports begin
Israeli fresh produce supplier Galilee Export has started its first lychee exports of the season.
Keepstem puts focus on its core lines
Keepstem Ltd, the parent company of Lincolnshire Field Products, has reported a profit boost despite a fall in turnover for the brassica, potato and arable producer.
DEFRA searches for new chairman at CGMA
Covent Garden Market Authority has begun the search for its new chairman.
Concern over China's kiwifruit
Some kiwifruit sold in China could be damaging to the human immune system, according to reports in the Chinese media, due to growers using a growth-regulating chemical called Caplit.
European apple volumes hit
English and French apple crops will be significantly lower than last season, with some growers having as little as 10 per cent of a normal crop.