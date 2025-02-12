Wayne Prowse

Wayne Prowse is a leading market analyst for the global fresh produce trade. With 25 years of experience working in the fresh produce industry, Wayne has been director of Fresh Intelligence Consulting for over a decade, providing analysis and insights to industry, government, and private clients seeking to understand the global trade drivers and disruptors. He is also lead contributor of the Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook.

Contact info

Email:
wayne@fruitnet.com