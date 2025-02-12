Wayne Prowse
Wayne Prowse is a leading market analyst for the global fresh produce trade. With 25 years of experience working in the fresh produce industry, Wayne has been director of Fresh Intelligence Consulting for over a decade, providing analysis and insights to industry, government, and private clients seeking to understand the global trade drivers and disruptors. He is also lead contributor of the Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook.
wayne@fruitnet.com
Analysis: New Zealand’s exports back on track
Wayne Prowse brings you up to speed on recent key trends in the country’s fresh fruit export trade
Statistics Handbook highlights growth in intra-Asia trade
Asiafruit Statistics Handbook 2024 underlines how China’s surging demand for tropical fruit is driving the intra-Asia trade
China claims avocado import crown
Asia’s avocado trade trends upwards, with China overtaking Japan as the region’s largest importer for the first time in 2023
Statistics Handbook highlights shifts in Asia trade
Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook 2023 provides expert analysis of key trends in trade across 12 different Asian markets
Australia-UK FTA: what’s in it for horticulture?
Wayne Prowse of horticultural trade analyst Fresh Intelligence Consulting gives us the Australian perspective on the post-Brexit trade deal and explores what it means for the fresh produce sector
Statistics Handbook reveals shifts in Asia trade
Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook 2022 provides expert analysis of key trends in trade across 12 different Asian markets
No need for panic buying
Fresh Intelligence’s Wayne Prowse says Australia’s highly efficient supply chain will ensure there is no shortage of fresh produce if consumers shop responsibly
Australian vegetable exports climb
Suppliers respond to pockets of demand in Europe and Asia, with carrots and onions leading the charge
Export growth for Australian citrus
Shipments of oranges and mandarins to China continue to climb, while US demand stabilises
Australian fresh fruit exports exceed A$1bn
Strong demand from Asian markets propels export sector to record breaking performance in 2017
China hungry for citrus imports
Citrus imports have surged in 2016/17, with South Africa, Australia and Egypt shipping record volumes
Australian apple exports on the rise
Industry enjoys most successful season internationally since 2006, as it continues to rebuild export trade
SH easy peelers post US gains
Southern Hemisphere mandarins and clementines shine in the US summer citrus import deal
Australia has little to gain from TPP
The Trans Pacific Partnership will not deliver any significant benefits for Australia’s horticulture trade, argues market analyst Wayne Prowse
Australian apple exports on the march
Value of the trade increasing due to strong demand, although overall market share remains small
South Korean boom for Australian exports
Returns generated from cherry, macadamia and table grape shipments rises sharply thanks to FTA
Playing Russian roulette with fresh fruit
Market analyst Wayne Prowse of Fresh Intelligence Consulting assesses the effect on produce trade flows of Russia's ban on Western products
Australian imports up by a third
Australia’s fruit imports grew by more than 30 per cent in 2014, but they still accounted for less than 10 per cent of total consumption in value terms
Australian cherry exports rise
Record shipments until the end of January, with trend set to continue once February results are released
China's fruit imports grow 23 per cent
China's fresh fruit imports have increased 23 per cent to 3.3m tonnes in 2014