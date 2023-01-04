Jeff Long
Jeff is North America correspondent for Americafruit, Asiafruit and Eurofruit. Based in Santa Barbara, California, he has held a number of previous roles in the US fresh produce business.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +1 805 966 0815
- Email:
- jeff@fruitnet.com
IFG stays ahead of cherry curve
Alwyn van Jaarsveld, IFG’s international cherry commercial manager, discusses the leading fruit breeder’s expanding varietal portfolio
Late start for North American cherries
Growers in Pacific Northwest and British Columbia expect programmes to run well into September
Quality holds for California grapes
Less than 100m cartons of California grapes are likely to be packed this season but signs point to a high quality crop with good sizing
Slow start for Northwest cherries
Harvest light and late due to an exceptionally cold spring, with volumes expected to remain tight until July
Frost hits California cherries
Growers assess damage ahead of 2022 harvest, which is set to get underway in late April
AFM makes Super Bowl run
Sportscaster Erin Andrews joins promotion campaign ahead of Sunday's big game
Northwest cherries catch a break
Reduced forecasts for 2020 Northwest cherry crop do not necessarily equate to bad news
Early start for CA cherries
Industry anticipates moderate-sized crop of around 6m-7m cartons in 2020
Yakima Fruit joins with CMI Orchards
New "strategic partnership" will add over 3m cartons of apples to CMI’s annual volume
Florida grapefruit fetches premium
Consumers in Europe and Asia still prepared to pay-up for high quality fruit
CA grapes bounce back
Quality shines through after a bumper Mexican crop delayed the start to sales programmes
CA pomegranates get Korea boost
California pomegranate exports could receive a boost this season as South Korean import duties are set to fall
Is China's avocado boom slowing?
Mexican avocado exporters are targeting Europe this season, as demand in China for their expanding production begins to wane
Export concern for CA pomegranates
Leading supplier concedes shipments to Australia will be a “challenge” this season
Major CA grape player VBZ downsizes
Leading California grape grower-shipper to lay off more than 500 staff, while selling a percentage of its farms, as tough seasons take toll
California citrus shipments take a hit
Citrus growers feel the physical heat of summer weather alongside the metaphorical heat of the Trump presidency
Mexican asparagus in demand
With favourable weather and trade channels clean Mexico’s asparagus traders are enjoying a smooth season ahead
California cherry crop down
Forecast suggests volumes will be almost 60 per cent lower than last season
China tariffs: US trade reaction
Key figures in the US fresh fruit export trade discuss the potential impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs
STK grows its global reach
Israeli company's botanical-based products continue to make market inroads internationally