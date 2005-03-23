Anabella de Sousa
Herbert Engineering opens its doors
RJ Herbert Engineering hosted its fourth bi-annual Open Day from March 15-17 to exhibit its latest machine concepts available to the fresh produce sector.
NFU appoints horticultural advisor
The NFU has appointed Dr Chris Hatfield as horticulture advisor on fruit, protected crops and ornamentals.
Sainsbury's pushes out IT head
The latest boss to leave Sainsbury’s will be head of information technology, Maggie Miller.
New NHS food-testing company launched
The NHS has launched a company to provide food-testing service for industry.
Tesco's Leahy to help Everton
Tesco chief executive a life-long Everton fan, Sir Terry Leahy, has been recruited as a special adviser to Everton Football Club.
First ever loss for Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s has announced its first ever loss of £39 million (pre-tax and post exceptionals) for the six months to October 9, despite total sales rising by 3.5 per cent to £8.35 billion.
Perkins Food to auction chilled food unit
Perkins Foods Group, manufacturer of chilled and frozen convenience foods, has put its chilled food division on sale for more than £60 million.
Small Safeway stores for sale
WM Morrison supermarket group will sell 120 stores that it bought as part of the Safeway deal. The sale of the stores is estimated to bring in £250 million, at the lower end of the initial estimates that reached £600.
Food labels under scrutiny
The Food Commission has issued a guide to assist food shoppers to understand the information on food labels.
M&S food sales leave bad taste with City analysts
Further reports regarding the poor performance of M&S’s food division have set alarm bells ringing in the City.
The Golden Arches to go
One of the most recognised logos, McDonalds' "Golden Arches", will be dropped in this year's UK advertising campaign for the first time in history.
Commercial vehicle deals available at auction
British Car Auctions (BCA) advises that a wide range of benefits are available when trading in commercial vehicles at auction.
Details announced for Organic Food conference
The first Nature & More International Bio-trade Conference will be held on October 15, 2004 in the Waddinxveen, Netherlands.
Threat to jobs at Sainsbury's HQ
Sainsbury’s newly-appointed chief executive, Justin King, is considering cutting jobs at the London head office, as well as some store closures, in an effort to turn around the company’s poor performance.
Growth too quick for Co-op stores
The Co-operative Group experienced a tough six months admitted chief executive Martin Beaumont.
National Vegetarian Week 2004 a success
The Vegetarian Society is celebrating the success of the 12th National Vegetarian Week held in July.
Morrisons share price reaches 12-month low
WM Morrison share price reached a 12-month low this week after a large quantity of the supermarket’s shares was mysteriously sold.
Budgens sponsors British Food Fortnight
Budgens supermarket group is a flagship sponsor for this year’s British Food Fortnight - September 18 to October 3.
Retails sales slow in July
The latest CBI survey reported a drop in retail sales for July following two months of strong growth. Retailers blamed the end of Euro 2004 promotions and interest rate rises for the slowdown during July.
Defra report slammed
The farm-gate retail price spreads report sneaked out by Defra recently has disappointed producers and suppliers.