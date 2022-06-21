Yuxin Yang

Yuxin Yang is a staff member of Asiafruit and Produce Plus, based in the Melbourne office of Market Intelligence Asia. Since joining Asiafruit, Yuxin has been producing billigual content in English and Mandarin Chinese, as well as managing Asiafruit’s Chinese content output for the Chinese market.

Yuxin has a Master of Communication Degree from RMIT. Prior to joining Asiafruit, Yuxin worked as a billigual editor for the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation). He also has five years work experience in Beijing, and worked as editor for major media companies such as LifeStyle magazine and Phoenix New Media.