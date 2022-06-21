Yuxin Yang
Yuxin Yang is a staff member of Asiafruit and Produce Plus, based in the Melbourne office of Market Intelligence Asia. Since joining Asiafruit, Yuxin has been producing billigual content in English and Mandarin Chinese, as well as managing Asiafruit’s Chinese content output for the Chinese market.
Yuxin has a Master of Communication Degree from RMIT. Prior to joining Asiafruit, Yuxin worked as a billigual editor for the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation). He also has five years work experience in Beijing, and worked as editor for major media companies such as LifeStyle magazine and Phoenix New Media.
China challenge manageable for US cherries
Chinese importers cautiously optimistic about prospects for US cherries, as major cities gradually come out of lockdown
JD Fresh forges ahead
JD.com’s fresh food business looks to the future after challenging but rewarding year
Branding takes centre stage at AFL ON
Experts offer practical advice for brand development at Asiafruit Business Form
Turkey makes its mark in China
Turkish cherries have risen to the challenge this season, with the value of exports to China increasing more than 50 per cent
Cautious return for Shanghai market
More than half of the businesses in Shanghai Huizhan Wholesale Market have reportedly resumed operations
Tough year for Chinese pears
A significant drop in production heavily affected export programmes for Chinese pears this season
Mr Avocado grows in China
Mr Avocado believes a domestic supply will drive a new wave of consumption growth in China
Kingship invests in Chile
Chinese importer extends its foothold in the Chilean fruit industry
Fruitday launches supply chain service
Chinese fresh food e-tailer provides supply chain solutions to fresh fruit companies
Chilean blues line unmanned retail shelves in China
Chilean blueberries will be available at thousands of unmanned retail points thanks to a strategic partnership formed with MissFresh
SFLG and Verfrut pair up for China
After their successful partnership in the US, San Francisco Lo Garces and Verfrut pair up again with a new joint venture in China
Qifeng and JD strengthen partnership
Leading Chinese kiwfruit brand boosts partnership with e-tail giant in anticipation of an exciting season
Asia and Europe lead blueberry globalisation
IBO’s latest industry report illustrates a changing landscape in the world’s blueberry production
Bob Dylan drives Northwest cherry sales
Chinese e-tailer Fruitday promotes Northwest cherries with Bob Dylan-themed packaging and sees sales increase almost 40 per cent
Alibaba seeks SME brands in Australia and New Zealand
China’s leading e-tailer puts forward a merchant strategy for Australia and New Zealand
Interpoma China brings apple industry together
The first Interpoma China Congress & Exhibition attracted 2,000 visitors to Weihai in late June
JD.com launches Mexican blueberries
Working in cooperation with Dalian Yidu, JD.com brings Mexican blueberries to China for the first time
Agricultural service seizes opportunity in China
Fertiliser giant Kingenta launches new agricultural service arm, bringing management expertise to Chinese farms
Alibaba Tmall promotes NZ flavour
Tmall Fresh launches ‘NZ Flavour’ event to promote NZ pipfruit products
Fruitday extends offline reach
Leading Chinese fresh fruit e-tailer Fruitday invests in high-end supermarket chain City Shop, further extending its reach offline