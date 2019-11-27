Amy Cross
Amy Cross is FPJ's columnist across the pond, reporting back on produce trends in US retail.
- Article
It’s all about that base
FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross describes the paucity of the soup offer and the popularity of prepared 'base' pots
- Article
'Trough' life or the 'butt' of the joke?
FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross looks at techniques employed by American retailers to improve shelf life in store
- Article
Americans’ gourdy love affair with pumpkins
The US loves Halloween, and the event is highly visible over the coming weeks, writes FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross
- Article
US leading the way on prepared salads
FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross looks at how the prepared salad category has expanded Stateside
- Article
A new take on the cucumber
FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross looks at how the American market is expanding the popularity of cucumbers
- Article
Rosé berries are next big thing
FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross describes a new trend getting berry fans excited across the pond
- Article
USA: Dedicated stores for Asian fresh produce
Comment: FPJ correspondent Amy Cross reports from across the pond on how Asian veg are categorised differently in the US
- Article
Cauli calling: A classic veg reinvented
Comment: FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross looks at how Americans have embraced the diversity of cauliflower
- Article
You say tomato, I say tomatillo
Comment: FPJ's US correspondent Amy Cross looks at how tomatillos have found a place in American consumers' hearts
- Article
Sumo takes centre stage in US citrus offer
FPJ columnist Amy Cross explains how US retailers are drawing shoppers in with impressive citrus displays
- Article
Avos are the American everyman's fruit
FPJ columnist Amy Cross looks at how avocados continue to take the US retail market by storm
- Article
Summer sun brings best of US innovation
FPJ columnist Amy Cross explains why summer is a joyous time for fresh produce lovers stateside
- Article
US sizzles with fruity variety
FPJ columnist Amy Cross reports from the US on the fresh produce trends for the summer season
- Article
Why 'local' trumps 'national' in US market
FPJ columnist Amy Cross reports on the differences in perception of 'local' and 'national' produce stateside
- Article
US lags behind in enviro packaging
FPJ columnist Amy Cross looks at how the States has not yet followed the UK's example when it comes to packaging
- Article
Preparing for a convenient future
In her latest column Amy Cross examines key differences between the fresh prepared offer in the UK and US
- Article
Why multi-location retail sales make sense
Former brand manager at G's Fresh, Amy Cross, reports on the latest developments in US fresh produce retail
- Article
Going native: How size matters in the USA
The American consumer has a penchant for over-sized pack sizes of fresh produce while shelf life can be longer than in UK
- Analysis
Opinion: Healthy cynicism at US food offering
Amy Cross writes home about the price of produce in the US and why American retailers offer more loose formats
- Article
Across the pond: The art of produce trendspotting
FPJ's new columnist and former G's brand manager, Amy Cross, writes home about her first impressions of produce retail in the US