Ed Leahy
Ed Leahy is a staff writer at the Fresh Produce Journal and Fruitnet.com.
"Growers benefit from larger school fruit scheme"
Food and farming charity Sustain urges government to increase procurement from British topfruit growers
Tesco commits to plant-based foods
Supermarket pledges to increase plant-based meat alternatives by 300 per cent
UK charity fights poverty with farming
Marshal Papworth scholar helps 1000 young Sierra Leoneans out of poverty with sustainable farming
Brakes joins Rashford's food task force
Major foodservice supplier teams up with footballer Marcus Rashford to fight child hunger
More shoppers are seeking British veg
New Waitrose figures show public's renewed desire to buy British across food and drink categories
Tesco cuts 200,000 tonnes of food waste
Outgoing Tesco CEO Dave Lewis says more must be done to halve global food waste by 2030
Channel freight could almost halve
New scenarios from leaked Brexit planning documents suggest queues could reach 7000 trucks, lasting two days
City Harvest Festival: donate a virtual box
Food charity says donations will help feed families struggling to afford food during coronavirus crisis
Partnership to build cauliflower bot
Fieldwork Robotics joins The Bonduelle Group to create an automatic cauliflower picker in three years
Tesco partners Olio app
Major new partnership to redistribute food and fresh produce will be rolled out across all 2,700 UK stores
Lidl to make further plastic cuts
Sweeping new plastic reduction measures will speed up the removal of non recyclable and single use plastics at discounter
Conservation can beat "rapid" soil erosion
Major new report warns that nearly a fifth of soils used for food production will not last another 100 years
Whoa! Pink Lady donates apples to horses
Pink Lady dishes up apples for horse sanctuary and a rescued pony with a taste for the top-selling brand
New avo ripening facility unveiled
Softripe technology described as "game-changer" for avocado storage
FPJ Live: more speakers announced
FPJ Live is going online in a virtual first for the annual event, which has no shortage of talking points this year
Aldi and Puffin Produce back Welsh spuds
New heart-shaped logo will promote Welsh produce to shoppers looking to buy local
Lockdown boost for organic produce
Waitrose reports strong sales increase across organic food ranges during coronavirus pandemic
Heatwaves make for "wonderful" tomatoes
Beneficial weather this year has helped produce a quality tomato crop according to growers
Ocado ups investment in vertical farm
The online retailer increases its share to 70 per cent in Jones Food Company
JHL hails raspberry breakthrough
New floricane variety from James Hutton Limited possesses a game-changing resistance to root rot