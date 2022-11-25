John Giles
John Giles is a divisional director of UK-based agri-food consultancy Promar International.
- Article
2023 could be ‘watershed moment’ for produce
Comment: Following a turbulent year defined by climate change, rampant inflation and political uncertainty, Britain’s fresh produce industry is at a crossroads and looks set for further upheaval
- Article
Morocco continues bold UK export push
Government earmarks agriculture as top priority for the country’s development over the next 10 years, with particular focus on fresh produce exports to Britain
- Analysis
What does UK-NZ free trade deal mean for fruit sector?
Will NZ exporters target the UK with increased volumes of fruit following the recently signed FTA or will Asian markets take prominence? John Giles of Promar International assesses the situation
- Analysis
Where next for the UK-US trade deal?
John Giles of Promar International assesses the progress towards a UK-US trade deal and what it could mean for fresh produce
- Article
How Covid-19 has become a global food issue
The last few weeks have seen a huge amount of uncertainty for food and farming businesses in the UK and around the world
- Article
Asia calls for Latin American suppliers
Opportunities abound for those with the right access to markets, supply chain knowledge and products
- Article
Preparing for Brexit
Despite the considerable uncertainty surrounding what happens after 29 March, there is still much that companies can do to prepare, as Promar International’s divisional director John Giles explains
- Article
Seven big issues for 2019
This is set to be an extraordinary year of change for both the UK and international fresh produce sectors. Promar International’s John Giles picks out some of the key trends that will impact on the industry over the next 12 months
- Article
The little big country
Indonesia is a top-five economy that many people know little about. John Giles reports on a country full of opportunities
- Analysis
Is Peru really the new Chile?
Peru is gaining plaudits for its rapid growth in production and exports. John Giles asks if it can be considered the new Chile
- Article
South Africa’s export plan
South Africa must balance emerging markets in Africa with traditional import destinations, writes Promar’s John Giles
- Article
Giles: Much more to come from Asia
Promar International divisional director John Giles asks whether we are merely at the tip of the iceberg of Asian market growth
- Article
A perfect 10: going through changes
Inherently fast-moving, the fresh produce industry is consistently re-inventing itself. What are the 10 biggest changes to affect the future?
- Article
Ethiopia: One to watch
Government incentives, tax breaks for new businesses and a climate suited to growing – Promar’s John Giles explains why Ethiopia is on the verge of an exports breakthrough
- Article
Same issues, sharper focus
John Giles, divisional director at Promar International, explains why a ‘perfect storm’ of environment challenges will start to drive change
- Article
Growing the Asian footprint
Ahead of Asia Fruit Logistica next month, John Giles, divisional director at Promar International, asks what the opportunities are for the UK
- Article
Berry exporters far from blue
Despite concerns over the strength of consumer demand in Europe and North America, Chile's blueberry exporters are confident they will continue to enjoy good levels of growth in key markets