John Giles

John Giles is a divisional director of UK-based agri-food consultancy Promar International.

  • This summer's drought brought home the urgency of the climate crisis to UK producers
    Article

    2023 could be ‘watershed moment’ for produce

    2022-11-25T16:21:00

    Comment: Following a turbulent year defined by climate change, rampant inflation and political uncertainty, Britain’s fresh produce industry is at a crossroads and looks set for further upheaval

  • Ghita El Ghorfi of Morocco Foodex emphasised the importance of agriculture to the country's economic development
    Article

    Morocco continues bold UK export push

    2022-11-10T18:47:00

    Government earmarks agriculture as top priority for the country’s development over the next 10 years, with particular focus on fresh produce exports to Britain

  • New Zealand apples
    Analysis

    What does UK-NZ free trade deal mean for fruit sector?

    2021-11-22T13:17:46

    Will NZ exporters target the UK with increased volumes of fruit following the recently signed FTA or will Asian markets take prominence? John Giles of Promar International assesses the situation

  • Boris Johnson and Donald Trump CREDIT The White House:Flickr
    Analysis

    Where next for the UK-US trade deal?

    2020-08-25T17:52:54

    John Giles of Promar International assesses the progress towards a UK-US trade deal and what it could mean for fresh produce

  • JOHN GILES SEPTEMBER 2019 RUSSIA
    Article

    How Covid-19 has become a global food issue

    2020-04-30T14:45:43

    The last few weeks have seen a huge amount of uncertainty for food and farming businesses in the UK and around the world

  • Chile cherries singles day
    Article

    Asia calls for Latin American suppliers

    2019-06-11T08:58:52

    Opportunities abound for those with the right access to markets, supply chain knowledge and products

  • Brexit analysis globe
    Article

    Preparing for Brexit

    2019-02-28T13:18:36

    Despite the considerable uncertainty surrounding what happens after 29 March, there is still much that companies can do to prepare, as Promar International’s divisional director John Giles explains

  • John Giles Promar
    Article

    Seven big issues for 2019

    2019-02-19T17:09:56

    This is set to be an extraordinary year of change for both the UK and international fresh produce sectors. Promar International’s John Giles picks out some of the key trends that will impact on the industry over the next 12 months

  • Indonesia
    Article

    The little big country

    2018-10-03T14:52:31

    Indonesia is a top-five economy that many people know little about. John Giles reports on a country full of opportunities

  • PE Machu Picchu agricultural production terraces 2
    Analysis

    Is Peru really the new Chile?

    2016-08-30T09:40:22

    Peru is gaining plaudits for its rapid growth in production and exports. John Giles asks if it can be considered the new Chile

  • ZA SRCC citrus landscape
    Article

    South Africa’s export plan

    2016-01-29T13:07:27

    South Africa must balance emerging markets in Africa with traditional import destinations, writes Promar’s John Giles

  • asia fl
    Article

    Giles: Much more to come from Asia

    2015-09-09T11:56:25

    Promar International divisional director John Giles asks whether we are merely at the tip of the iceberg of Asian market growth

  • GEN trolley full of fresh produce in supermarket alley
    Article

    A perfect 10: going through changes

    2015-03-30T11:03:22

    Inherently fast-moving, the fresh produce industry is consistently re-inventing itself. What are the 10 biggest changes to affect the future?

  • DSC00412
    Article

    Ethiopia: One to watch

    2015-01-30T12:04:57

    Government incentives, tax breaks for new businesses and a climate suited to growing – Promar’s John Giles explains why Ethiopia is on the verge of an exports breakthrough

  • John Giles Promar
    Article

    Same issues, sharper focus

    2014-05-30T09:27:52

    John Giles, divisional director at Promar International, explains why a ‘perfect storm’ of environment challenges will start to drive change

  • Asia Fruit Logistica 2012
    Article

    Growing the Asian footprint

    2013-08-16T12:54:13

    Ahead of Asia Fruit Logistica next month, John Giles, divisional director at Promar International, asks what the opportunities are for the UK

  • John Giles Promar
    Article

    Berry exporters far from blue

    2012-06-28T10:09:20

    Despite concerns over the strength of consumer demand in Europe and North America, Chile's blueberry exporters are confident they will continue to enjoy good levels of growth in key markets