Charles Njeru
Charles Njeru is a freelance writer based in Nairobi.
- Article
Kenya to welcome major agri-player
Kenya Fruits seemingly already has the structure in place to make a big impact on the fresh produce industry
- Article
Funding boost helps Gambian mangoes
World Bank investment is reportedly helping one major exporter to develop its business in Europe
- Article
World's most fragile country wants to export fruit and veg
Just four years old, South Sudan wants to create a produce export association and is targeting more trade with Europe
- Article
Zambia 'catching up' with rival Kenya
Southern African country's horticultural exports are apparently set to increase significantly over the coming year
- Article
Kenyan exporters enjoying strong demand
Market for exported tomatoes and mangoes said to be particularly strong thanks to increased interest among Russian buyers
- Article
Burundi banana exports on the rise
Growth trend reportedly puts East African country on course to export more bananas than Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon
- Article
Nigeria emerging as fruit export giant
With citrus leading the way, a leading economist says the West African country's horticultural exports could grow further
- Article
Tanzanian mango exports set for rise
Exports of Tanzanian mangoes are forecast to increase to the European Union as initiatives including new varietal development take effect
- Article
Kenya predicts tomato export rise
With the assistance of business society loans, Kenyan tomato growers are expected to increase their exports to Europe
- Article
Nigeria looks to boost citrus exports
West African country has apparently introduced new strategies designed to improve industry's international prospects
- Article
Kenya poised to plant new avocado variety
Researchers confident that commercial production of unnamed hybrid will help boost exports from early 2014
- Article
Fresh mango choice from Kenya
A mango similar to the local Ngowe variety is proving popular for Kenyan exporters in a number of European markets
- Article
Kenyan passion fruit making inroads
The new KPF 12 variety, developed by the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute, is already selling well
- Article
Cameroon optimistic over banana prospects
Country hopes to produce 500,000 tonnes of the fruit in 2013, although obstacles remain in terms of increasing export growth
- Article
Kenya set for avocado export surge
Export volumes to Europe are expected to more than double this year, according to FPEAK
- Video
Kenya exporting more apples to Europe
East African country said to be developing new varieties for export as producers see growing demand for fruit overseas
- Article
Kenya 'could triple mango exports'
Exporters association Fpeak says investment is planned in new production to capitalise on strong European demand
- Article
Profits no longer up in smoke
The Kenyan government’s decision to invest in fruit production is leading many growers down a more profitable road