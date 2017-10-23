Gabrielle Easter
Gabrielle Easter works as a staff journalist for Asiafruit and Produce Plus, based in the Melbourne office of Market Intelligence Asia. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts (Media and Communications) from Sydney University, Gabrielle worked as a freelance contributor for publications including the Vine and Time Out Melbourne and has travelled extensively across Europe, South America and the Middle East.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +61 3 904 01603
- Fax:
- +61 3 937 66052
- Email:
- gabrielle@fruitnet.com
Port of Tauranga on track for profit rise
New Zealand’s largest port has forecast a 10 per cent profit rise for 2018
Korea gets greenlight to ship berries to Australia
Australia’s granted South Korean strawberry exporters access to the country
New tech keeps bananas fresh for longer
AgroFresh solutions has launched its RipeLock technology to keep bananas looking good and fresh for longer
West Pak debuts new campaign
California’s West Pak launches digital campaign The Avocado Family
Aldi ups share of Australia's retail market
Discounter Aldi continues to grow its market share as IGA and Foodland slip behind
Vic ditches single-use plastic bags
The Victorian government has flagged a ban on single-use lightweight plastic bags
Vincom eyes US$680m IPO
Vietnamese retailer Vincom is launching what it set to be Vietnam’s largest-ever initial public offering
High-tech farm spreads to Middle East
Japan’s Spread will launch its vertical farm business in the UAE with Madar Farms and Toyo
Driscoll’s brand rollout a success
The #BerryTogether campaign launched earlier this year has resonated with consumers in the US
T&G to sell processing business
T&G Global is considering selling its food processing subsidiary ENZAFoods New Zealand
Japanese wholesaler looks to double trade with Taiwan
Japan’s Farmind is signing an agreement to increase fresh produce trade with Taiwan company Mitagri
Ergon Energy to help stop spread of banana disease
Queensland’s Ergon Energy will install 600 digital devices to prevent the spread of Tropical Race 4 Panama disease
Lulu looks to invest in the Philippines
United Arab Emirates retailer is eyeing South East Asia as its next expansion region
WA brand launches retail campaign
Genuinely Southern Forests has built itself into a well-recognised brand in Perth in just four years
Woolies head of produce moves to Countdown
Countdown appoints Scott Davidson as general manager of merchandise after heading up produce for Woolworths in Australia
Wasabi cropping up in Queensland
A chef in Queensland has taken to growing his own fresh wasabi due to limit supplies in Australia
Malaysian exports to hit Rm700m
Malaysia’s exports of fresh fruit are on track to increase to more than Rm700m (US$165.9m) this year
Try for 5 launched for Nutrition Week
Industry bodies are getting behind the campaign to get Australians to ‘Try for 5’ ahead of National Nutrition Week
Alibaba invests in New Hua Du Supercenter
China’s leading e-tailer is further investing in bricks-and-mortar
Woolies ditches plastic bags in NZ
Countdown supermarkets will phase out single-use plastic bags by the end of 2018