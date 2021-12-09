Partner content
Produce packing gets easier
Better efficiencies being had with contract produce packing specialist Quality Produce Packers
- Advertorial
Mr Avocado partners for NZ promotion
Mr Avocado and Darling Group join forces to promote New Zealand avocados in China
- Advertorial
Ensure the quality of your fresh produce with HQTS
With more than 25 years of experience in the food industry, HQTS is your expert quality control partner for fresh produce in Asia
- Advertorial
As easy as ABC
Horticulture minimum rate guarantee ‘no sweat’ with ABCgrower
- Advertorial
Webinar examines quality and sustainability
As the world of food safety and sustainability evolves, the Fruitnet Presents & AgriPlace webinar looks at the role of automation
- Advertorial
Exports to China under the spotlight
Free webinar: Exporting Food to China Under the New 2022 Customs Regulations
- Advertorial
Event drives Taiwan-ANZ organic partnerships
Taiwan-ANZ Organic Agricultural Products Online One-to-One Business Matching event will take place on 19 October
- Advertorial
Pinduoduo competition attracts top researchers
Scientists from around the world join tomato-growing competition as it enters final round
- Advertorial
Mr Avocado and Aldi China launch co-branded avocados
China’s leading distributor extends partnership with fast-emerging retailer to launch ready-to-eat avocado product
- Advertorial
Macfrut 2021: anticipation keeps growing
International fruit and vegetable companies will gather on 7-9 September at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy
- Advertorial
In&Out: European fruit and veg conquer Denmark
Apo Conerpo's EU co-funded project delivers 600 promotional days in 100 retail outlets during August
- Advertorial
Rijk Zwaan keeps track of melon trends
R&D group's hybrid event showcases new varieties that meet consumer preferences in both melons and watermelons
- Advertorial
Pinduoduo Food Systems Forum talks tech
Pinduoduo hosts forum of top agrifood experts on the role technology can play in building a more resilient food system
- Advertorial
Macfrut: produce industry to gather in person
At Macfrut 2021 in Rimini, the fresh fruit and veg trade will have an opportunity to meet face to face
- Advertorial
Sustainable, safe, traceable: EU produce takes centre stage
IN&OUT targets over 50m consumers across Europe, with 10.000+ promotional days booked in for next three years
- Advertorial
Addressing the challenges head-on
Managing director of Hamburg Süd Oceania, Simon Gardiner, provides insight into current supply chain challenges and outlook for Australia’s citrus export season
- Advertorial
JWM supports Chinese women’s volleyball team
Fruit supplied by Joy Wing Mau to help China's women's volleyball team defend title at 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
- Advertorial
Hi Fruit launches new packing line
State-of-the-art packing line in Jiaxing will enable Hi Fruit to supply high quality small-pack fruit to online and offline clients across China
- Advertorial
Distribution Center saves time and money
Oppy uses Emerson's GO Real-Time units on all perishable loads as well as transfers between North American cold storage facilities
- Advertorial
Vog and VIP present trio of new apples
The Italian companies explain why Giga, Cosmic Crisp and RedPop are 'three new apples for the world'