Alex Lawson

Alex worked as news editor of the Fresh Produce Journal between November 2008 and November 2011, contributing to other titles including Asiafruit, Eurofruit and Fresh Convenience. He left FPJ at the end of 2011 to take up a role as a senior reporter at Retail Week. Since then, he has worked as online business editor at the London Evening Standard, The Independent and I newspaper, and business news editor at the London Evening Standard. He is now senior city correspondent at The Mail on Sunday.