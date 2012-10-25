Alex Lawson
Alex worked as news editor of the Fresh Produce Journal between November 2008 and November 2011, contributing to other titles including Asiafruit, Eurofruit and Fresh Convenience. He left FPJ at the end of 2011 to take up a role as a senior reporter at Retail Week. Since then, he has worked as online business editor at the London Evening Standard, The Independent and I newspaper, and business news editor at the London Evening Standard. He is now senior city correspondent at The Mail on Sunday.
Foods from Spain art goes on tour
The winning artwork of the Foods from Spain National Primary Schools Competition 2011 is touring the West Midlands.
Humanoid robots offer labour crisis option
Robots could soon be harvesting fruit on British farms, according to manufacturers at the Automation Conference
Foods from Spain unveils competition winner
Foods from Spain has announced the winner of its fifth annual National Primary Schools Competition to promote Spanish fresh produce.
Foods from Spain gets social
Foods from Spain is focusing on online media in its campaign to raise the profile of four types of Spanish berry.
Spain planes set for BA merger
British Airways (BA) and Iberia Airlines have reached a yet-to-be-finalised agreement to merge, in a deal which could vastly streamline cargo haulage via airfreight.
Job figures to challenge Birmingham move
Birmingham Council has been urged to reconsider its plans to force the city’s wholesalers to move as new figures suggest up to 15,000 jobs depend on the markets.
South West examines opportunity for collaboration
The FPJ South West conference in Bristol provoked fierce debate about everything from local branding and supply chain development to collaboration and marketing.
Manchester Veg People go to uni
A nascent organic co-operative in the Manchester area has won new business supplying the University of Manchester.
Irish farms 'threatened' by UK potato imports
Increasing potato imports from the UK are putting Irish growers under presssure, according to a survey of the industry by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).
Fresh moving sets sights on UK
Spanish grape producer Frutas La Ballena-Uvasdoce is preparing to launch its convenience brand Fresh Moving in the UK, Germany, France and the Nordic countries early next year, as the Valencia-based company looks to build on the product’s successful launch in Spain.
'No clear winners' in the supermarket price war
There is “no clear winner” in the retail price war despite it having a “dramatic” effect on driving down prices, various reports this week suggest.
Riverford plans revamp of box range
Riverford Organic Vegetables is planning to revamp its box range to reinvigorate interest among customers.
Bradford market's solar plans in jeopardy
Plans to build solar panels to power Bradford market and allow it to sell electricity to an energy supplier have been threatened by a slash in feed-in tariff rates.
New MD at Blakemore
Blakemore has announced Jerry Marwood will be taking over from Dennis Evans as managing director in December.
Waitrose Xmas Blipp
Waitrose is joining The X Factor and Downton Abbey in pioneering a new technology that lets viewers interact with their TV using a mobile phone.
Greenvale's green plan scoops second award
Britain’s leading fresh potato supplier has awarded for putting environmental issues at the heart of its business.
Retailers urged to adopt dairy model in horticulture
The fresh produce industry is lagging far behind other areas of agriculture in terms of a profitable and functioning supply chain, the NFU chief horticulture adviser has claimed.
Supermarket's success down to fresh produce
Morrisons says its sales have risen more than its rivals in its third quarter results because it has benefited from producing more of its own fresh food.
Big names in for fresh produce conference
Fresca Group chairman Chris Mack and The Co-operative’s David Gardner are just two of the 15 big names in fresh produce that have signed up to be mentors as part of new initiative Fresh Inspiration’s conference and support network for young people.
M&S profits slide despite rise in food sales
M&S profits have slipped for the 26 weeks to 1 October and food sales growth has slowed despite the retailer declaring that its food offer has “performed strongly”.