Emily French
Emily French is a staff journalist for Asiafruit and Produce Plus, working from the Melbourne office of Market Intelligence Asia. She graduated from the University of Melbourne in December 2012 and previously worked as a contract writer for World Vision Australia in their International Programs and Marketing and Communications teams.
- +61 3 9040 1603
- emily@fruitnet.com
Rabobank applauds Chinese government
Report recognises government efforts to ensure agricultural growth continues to boom over the next decade
Indian banana prices soar
Decreased cultivation area and water supplies have contributed to record prices for the fruit
Italian pest found in NZ kiwifruit imports
Two white peach scale insects were spotted in a Tauranga supermarket, but have been declared non-viable
Riverina citrus industry seeks protection
Potential gas and mining developments are causing concern to the Australian region's growers
CMG chairman visits New Zealand
Fu Yuning and his team aim to transfer innovations from New Zealand to their business in China
Citrus shipments used for drug trafficking
Pakistani officials have thwarted an attempted shipment of heroin concealed in a crate of oranges
Fruit fly operation over in NZ
Discovery of Queensland fruit fly declared an isolated incident as fresh produce is once again allowed to move freely
Strong season for NZ avocados
The industry has seen growth in its leading market, Australia, and recognises significant potential in Asia
Indian retailers post 2013 results
After a couple of tough years for the sector, listed retailers enjoy growth results for the year
Relief for Australian citrus industry
A rise in export volumes and prices in key Asian markets has been welcome news after some tough years
Delhi wholesalers' strike action
As the government decides to withdraw six per cent commission, wholesalers pledge an indefinite strike
CH Robinson grows Welch's grape business
Logistics company expands grape distribution, marking the occasion at Fruit Logistica in Berlin next month
First Tesco Thai convenience store
Grocery giant's Lotus hypermarket chain is aiming to challenge its dominant rival CP All's 7-Eleven stores
Asian Citrus revenue down
Following reports of decreased production, the company's revenue and core net profits have taken a hit
Asian Citrus yields as forecast
In line with projections, the grower's winter citrus crop declined somewhat due to poor weather and fewer trees
WA fruit organisation merger advances
A task force meeting has kept the planned merger of four tree fruit trade companies on schedule
Pome growers work against the heat
Soaring temperatures in Australia's southeast can damage produce, but APAL is positive about grower efforts
Carrefour looks to India
The French retailer is reportedly looking for a partner for a joint venture into India's multi-brand retail market
Record export volumes for Indian grapes
India's seedless grape exports are projected to reach 215,000 tonnes this year, with the EU the main destination
Walmart registers new Indian company
US retail giant registers Walmart India Private as it looks to enter the multi-brand retail market