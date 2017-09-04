Rosie Shennan
Rosie Shennan is a reporter for Fresh Produce Journal.
- Article
Baby steps
Savse has come from humble beginnings to become a driving force in the trendy smoothie market. Rosie Shennan talks to head of sales Paul Gurnell about the brand’s ambitions to move into baby food
- Article
The sociable fruit
The rise of the avocado and its popularity on Instagram has coincided with the blurring of lines between food and social media
- Article
How foodservice is shaping herb trends
With growing demand from diners Instagramming their food, the foodservice sector is heavily influencing herb sales and trends
- Article
Concerns mount over slavery in EU supply chains
The ongoing migrant crisis has meant the EU has shown the greatest increase in risk of slavery in supply chains, report finds
- Article
Market for hydroponic veg set to rise
Urbanisation and growing consumer awareness about the risk of contaminated veg will boost demand for hydroponics
- Article
Potato industry unites in new blackleg project
Potato businesses have joined the Scottish government and AHDB in a new £240,000 project to help tackle blackleg disease
- Article
Distributors landed with new HGV tax
Fruit and veg firms using older HGVs and vans face taxes from early 2019 under new air pollution regulations
- Article
Food-to-go sector ‘to grow 35 per cent by 2022’
Retail channel to be worth £23.bn in five years time, according to IGD research, with the likes of Greggs and Pret tipped to expand fastest
- Article
Fatal salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican papayas
A salmonella outbreak that has caused one death and infected over 100 people in the US has been traced to Mexican papayas
- Article
Mexican food tops international cuisine survey
Traditional favourites tikka masala and margherita pizza are becoming less popular, according to a new survey into cuisine preferences
- Article
Fruit and veg stall opens in London Tube
Dagenham Farm has opened a fruit and veg stall in a London Tube station selling produce grown within a mile
- Article
Leading chefs back More Veg campaign
Sustainable Restaurant Association initiative aims to encourage chefs to put More Veg and Better Meat high on their menus
- Article
Pret’s veggie fridges to stay until end of summer
Healthy fast food chain keeps meat-free units after successful initial trial
- Article
Food inflation slows as currency pressure eases
Food prices fall slightly in July as currency depreciation eases on fresh food
- Article
Trump promises ‘big and exciting’ trade deal with UK
US president planning trade deal with UK that could include agricultural element and come into force immediately after Brexit
- Article
Sainsbury's tie-up for Fresh Pod
Fridge technology firm wins deal to work on Sainsbury's 'Waste less, save more' project in Suffolk
- Article
Avocado prices set to fall back
After tough conditions drove prices up in early 2017, reports suggest they are beginning to fall on the back of improved supply
- Article
Forrester named new FPC president
Greenyard UK boss takes over from Jim Rogers, who joins Mike Parr in a vice-presidential capacity
- Article
Mucho Do About Grocery Startups
New grocery shopping app Mucho takes its place among five startups supported by John Lewis
- Article
Crop alliance call to address food security
Agricultural scientists say Global Crop Improvement Network would tackle increasingly complex food and nutrition challenges