Tom Bicknell
Tom is senior market analyst at Freshlogic, a specialist food market analyst based in Melbourne, Australia. He previously worked as staff journalist on Asiafruit and helped to launch Produce Plus - a new magazine for the fresh fruit and vegetable business in Australia and New Zealand - as its inaugural editor.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +61 (0) 3 9040 1603
- Article
Sweeping changes for T&G
Turners & Growers CEO unveils sweeping structural and executive changes within company in exclusive interview with Asiafruit
- Article
Not guilty plea for Zespri smuggling charges
Zespri’s Chinese subsidiary has pled not guilty to charges of criminal smuggling relating to under-invoicing by its Shanghai importer
- Article
Asian demand lifting California land prices
Demand for nuts in Asia is driving up the price of agricultural land in California as investors get on board the booming industry
- Article
Japan explores Indonesian apple market
Japan’s Aomori Prefecture is exploring Indonesia as a growth market for its apple exports as Taiwan becomes increasingly competitive
- Article
Guangxi banana production curves upward
Banana production in Guangxi has shot away and is challenging short Philippine supplies in the Chinese market.
- Article
Aeon’s operating profit dips
Aeon Co’s operating profit for the nine months to November has fallen 5.5 per cent, but the retailer still hopes to hit its end of year target
- Article
Gales hit Nelson fruit crops
High winds over the past few weeks have taken the shine off Nelson’s apple and pear crop in New Zealand’s south
- Article
Japan retailers cut vegetable pricing
High vegetable prices as a result of cold weather have prompted Japan’s retailers to offer promotional pricing to consumers
- Article
Ginger prices suppress export orders
China’s high ginger prices this season are putting off buyers and making it hard for exports to fill existing orders
- Article
Banana rebuilding cost outstrips funding
Government funding and loan packages are not stacking up against the cost of rebuilding the Philippine banana sector
- Article
Chinese vegetable prices spike
Vegetable prices are on the rise in China as the run of record cold weather continues across the country
- Article
Strike cuts into Pakistani kinnows
Pakistani kinnow exports have suffered a 6,000 tonne setback from December’s long-running transport strike
- Article
Shanghai Supafresh rides online tide
Importer-distributor Shanghai Supafresh is riding the crest of China’s surging online retail tide
- Article
Mandatory registration for India-EU grapes
Indian peanut exports and grape exports to European markets must now be registered with APEDA under new rules
- Article
Philippines committed to core markets
Philippine banana exporters will still be able to service core markets as growers secure financing for the road to recovery
- Article
Californian citrus avoids frost issues
Citrus crops in California’s San Joaquin Valley have faced less frost pressure this season and dodged any significant damage
- Article
Philippine bananas down 33 per cent
Typhoon Bopha may have cut Philippine banana exports back by one third to 100m boxes, according to industry estimates
- Article
Chinese ginger falls short
Early new-season Chinese ginger supplies will be short and remain so all year, according to supplier I Love Produce
- Article
Pakistan registers export growth
Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable exports have risen for the July-November 2012 period despite logistics challenges
- Article
Dole-Itochu sale awaits Chinese nod
Dole expects the sale of its Asian and packaged food divisions to Itochu to be finalised early this year pending Chinese approval