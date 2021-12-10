Gill McShane
Gill McShane is a former editor of Americafruit and formerly Latin America correspondent for Market Intelligence.
- Article
Record exports for Peruvian grapes
In just six seasons, Peru’s table grape sendings have expanded annually by 45 per cent in value terms to an impressive US$328m
- Article
North America expects Chile growth
Despite recent frosts, exports to the US and Canada are set to rise again this season as consumption continues to grow
- Article
Chilean blues to retain growth
Blueberries may be one of the few Chilean fruit crops not to see exports fall this season as a result of severe frosts
- Article
Asoex assesses Chile frost impact
Accurate damage report and reliable forecasts could take further two weeks following unusually long cold snap that affected some of Chile’s major production areas
- Article
Turbana offers retailers support
Company’s new sales plan will help US retailers expand the tropicals category and tap into the fast growing ethnic market
- Article
Asoex calls for disaster package
Sub-zero temperatures have affected most of Chile with various fruit export crops hit including stonefruit, kiwifruit, topfruit, blueberries and table grapes
- Article
Del Monte extends Port of Hueneme deal
California port agrees new fresh produce handling agreement with Del Monte for additional five-year period
- Article
J&K Fresh supports cancer cause
The group has pledged its commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the US with a special temporary pink ribbon logo
- Article
Kingston becomes Kingston Fresh
Kingston Fresh more accurately reflects the importer-distributor’s evolving business as its programmes expand aggressively
- Article
ABC rings in the changes
Argentina’s blueberry industry reveals new image and members, plus planned quality label
- Article
USDA proposes Mexico potato entry
Imports could be permitted provided they meet certain conditions and comply with pest and disease inspection requirements
- Article
Turbana partners with Price Chopper
Annual Pink Ribbon produce campaign will educate US consumers about health while raising money for cancer research
- Article
Tom Lange Co promotes Becky Wilson
Long-term employee takes on role as vice-president of operations
- Article
United Fresh inks deal with FMI
Grocery and fresh produce groups forge three-year commitment for Chicago-based trade events
- Article
Mixed fortunes for grape suppliers
South American trio of Brazil, Chile and Peru are anticipating mixed fortunes for this year's export campaign
- Article
PTI implications discussed in Florida
Compliance with traceability and food safety rules for the US market was the hot topic of conversation among fresh produce industry representatives
- Article
Uruguay prepares first US-bound citrus
Once the work plan for the deal is approved, the first volume of Uruguayan citrus will be marketed commercially in the US
- Article
Frosts cut Argentina berry crop
Although overall blueberry exports will be down slightly, major markets are set to receive almost the same volume as last season
- Article
All Lemon ends season on high
The Argentinean lemon export group now leads Southern Hemisphere supply as it continues to expand its market presence
- Article
Publix to acquire BI-LO stores
Bi-Lo Holdings will sell seven BI-LO stores in North and South Carolina to Florida-based retailer Publix